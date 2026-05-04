United Airlines plane hits lamppost, truck during Newark landing. Watch

The truck, en route to a Smith’s Bakery depot in Newark, was nearing an exit when the collision unfolded (Image source: @BNONews/X)

A United Airlines flight struck a lamppost and a delivery truck while making a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Sunday.

The Port Authority Police Department confirmed that the Boeing 767, which had arrived from Venice, Italy, landed safely and that an investigation into the incident is underway, NBC News reported.

There were no injuries reported among the 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

The driver of the delivery truck, identified as Warren Boardley, was hospitalised with minor injuries and later released.

“We will conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident, and our crew has been removed from service as part of the process,” the airline said, as reported by NBC News.