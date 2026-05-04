United Airlines plane hits lamppost, truck during Newark landing. Watch

A United Airlines flight struck a lamppost and a delivery truck while making a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Sunday.
The Port Authority Police Department confirmed that the Boeing 767, which had arrived from Venice, Italy, landed safely and that an investigation into the incident is underway, NBC News reported.
There were no injuries reported among the 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board.
The driver of the delivery truck, identified as Warren Boardley, was hospitalised with minor injuries and later released.
“We will conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident, and our crew has been removed from service as part of the process,” the airline said, as reported by NBC News.
According to the New Jersey State Police, initial findings suggest that a landing gear tyre and “the underside of the plane” made contact with both the lamppost and the tractor-trailer. Authorities also noted that the pole subsequently hit a Jeep travelling along the turnpike, CBS News reported.
The truck, en route to a Smith’s Bakery depot in Newark, was nearing an exit when the collision unfolded. Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of transportation and logistics and co-principal at Baltimore-based H&S Bakery, told CBS Baltimore that one of the aircraft’s landing gear tyres smashed through the truck’s window and windshield.
The viral dashcam video shows the glass breaking following a loud noise while the driver was driving on the turnpike.
Watch here:
NEW: United Airlines Flight 169 hits bakery truck while landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/D6RRHJUHUG
— BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2026
The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions and over three million views. “homie better get generational wealth from this and never have to work again,” a social media user wrote. “Extremely lucky that everyone on the plane is safe. 231 passengers walked off normally. Pilots did a great job keeping control after clipping the pole,” another user commented.