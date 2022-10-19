‘Snake on a plane’: United Airlines passengers find garter snake onboard

Passengers onboard a United Airlines plane were left terrified after spotting a slithery intruder on their way from Florida to New Jersey. It was a harmless garter snake that sent shivers down the spine of the passengers shortly after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, news agency Reuters reported.

Upon spotting the snake, passengers in business class started screaming and pulling their feet up off the floor. The reptile was rescued and released into the wild by airport animal-control officers and Port Authority police officers.

The reptile’s sudden appearance on the aircraft reminded a few internet users of the 2006 cult film Snakes on a Plane, starring Samuel L Jackson. The plot of the film revolved around dozens of venomous snakes being released into an aircraft by criminals. The miscreants were attempting to kill a murder trial witness.

omg. Snakes on a plane! For real! We’ve learned Newark authorities removed a garden snake from a United Airlines flight arriving from Tampa — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 18, 2022

Man snakes on a plane United Airlines flight in Newark. Who says Kanye is crazy. Lol — Victor (@WhoistheFlair) October 18, 2022

Authorities were quoted as saying by NBC that no injuries were reported and there was no impact on airport operations. Citing United Airlines’ statement, the report also said the crew “called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation.” However, they did not clarify how or when the snake slithered into the plane.

This is not the first time a snake has been spotted inside a plane. In February this year, a snake slithered inside the illuminated area of an AirAsia flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. Passengers recorded a video of the reptile remaining in the illuminated area and netizens were shocked to find the scary intruder on the plane.