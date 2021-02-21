United Airlines engine catches fire mid-air, viral video captures debris falling to the ground

Several Denver resident witnessed debris falling from the sky and captured the moment on camera. (Source: @BroomfieldPD/@MarcSallinger/Twitter)

The United Airlines flight from Colorado to Hawaii made an emergency landing after its engine caught fire shortly after departure. Fortunately, the aircraft landed successfully at Denver International Airport and no injuries were reported among the passengers or the crew.

Several Denver resident witnessed debris falling from the sky and captured the moment on camera. “We were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the aeroplane and pieces of the plane started falling,” tweeted a user @BAREESTHETICSCO while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

@broomfieldnews @BroomfieldPD @9NEWS we were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the airplane and pieces of the plane started falling pic.twitter.com/9nRg3UgUmV — Claire Armstrong (@BAREESTHETICSCO) February 20, 2021

Moreover, a passenger also captured the video of a burning engine, which was later tweeted by 9News reporter @MarcSallinger. “A passenger on United 328 took this video of flames shooting out from the engine. Some people told me they said prayers and held their loved one’s hands as they looked out the window. The flight was on its way to Hawaii from Denver. Glad everyone on board is safe.”

A passenger on United 328 took this video of flames shooting out from the engine. Some people told me they said prayers and held their loved ones’ hands as they looked out the window. Flight was on its way to Hawaii from Denver. Glad everyone onboard is safe #9News pic.twitter.com/c8TNYlugU2 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 20, 2021

Confirming the incident, United Airlines tweeted that the flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure but returned safely to Denver, adding that there were no reported injuries onboard.

Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement. — United Airlines (@united) February 20, 2021

Here are some of the other pictures of the burnt engine shared online.

JUST IN: Denver International Airport officials tell us United Airlines Flight 328 bound for Honolulu returned to the airport after an engine problem. Neighbors heard a loud boom, took these photos of what look like Boeing 777 engine nacelle in their yards. pic.twitter.com/mklpz3VG4F — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 20, 2021

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021