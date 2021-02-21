scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 21, 2021
United Airlines engine catches fire mid-air, viral video captures debris falling to the ground

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 21, 2021 3:03:09 pm
United Airlines engine explodes mid-aid, United Airlines engine explodes mid-aid viral video, United Airlines engine debris, trending, indian express, indian express newsSeveral Denver resident witnessed debris falling from the sky and captured the moment on camera. (Source: @BroomfieldPD/@MarcSallinger/Twitter)

The United Airlines flight from Colorado to Hawaii made an emergency landing after its engine caught fire shortly after departure. Fortunately, the aircraft landed successfully at Denver International Airport and no injuries were reported among the passengers or the crew.

Several Denver resident witnessed debris falling from the sky and captured the moment on camera. “We were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the aeroplane and pieces of the plane started falling,” tweeted a user @BAREESTHETICSCO while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Moreover, a passenger also captured the video of a burning engine, which was later tweeted by 9News reporter @MarcSallinger. “A passenger on United 328 took this video of flames shooting out from the engine. Some people told me they said prayers and held their loved one’s hands as they looked out the window. The flight was on its way to Hawaii from Denver. Glad everyone on board is safe.”

Confirming the incident, United Airlines tweeted that the flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure but returned safely to Denver, adding that there were no reported injuries onboard.

Here are some of the other pictures of the burnt engine shared online.

