United Airlines diverts flight after passenger gets trapped inside bathroom

A United Airlines flight Saturday had to be diverted after a passenger got stuck inside the bathroom. Flight 1154, which was originally slated to fly from Washington DC to San Francisco, was diverted to Denver International Airport.

According to CNN, a number of passengers took to Twitter to describe the rescue operation, with one of them sharing a video. In the video, the Denver Fire Department’s crew members can be seen rescuing the woman.

Watch the video here:

According to the airlines’ statement, the bathroom door became inoperative while a female passenger was inside. Though the passenger was safely removed, the flight arrived in San Francisco nearly two and a half hrs late from the scheduled time.

The airline statement did not mention any compensation, though they did mention that they are trying to reach out to all the passengers to apologise.