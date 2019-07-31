Toggle Menu
United after 20 years, heartwarming moment between brothers at airport goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/united-after-20-years-heartwarming-video-of-man-surprising-his-brother-at-airport-goes-viral-5866714/

United after 20 years, heartwarming moment between brothers at airport goes viral

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger several reactions, with many expressing delight over the heartwarming moment. However, some also wondered why the two brothers had not met over the past 20 years.

man surprises brother airport viral video, brother reunited 20 years viral video twitter, trending, indian express
“20 years? Bro, no way. I’d feel so empty without my sister. I’m happy they reunited.”

Most people arrive at the airport to change their location. However, this man came to Alaska’s Anchorage International Airport to surprise his brother whom he met after a gap of 20 years. A video of the incident has now viral, leaving netizens emotional.

The adorable moment was shared on social media by a user named Isabel Godoy along with a caption that read, “My dad hasn’t seen his brother in over 20 years. This is my dad surprising him at the airport.”

ALSO READ | UK woman marries her dog on live TV, but no one’s impressed

In the 40-second clip, the excited man can be seen waving at the camera as he plans to surprise his brother, who is standing near the conveyer belt to collect his luggage. Watched over 11 million times, the video captures the moment when the man taps on his brother’s shoulder and gives him the surprise of a lifetime.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger several reactions, with many expressing delight over the heartwarming moment. However, some also wondered why the two brothers had not met over the past 20 years. “20 years? Bro, no way. I’d feel so empty without my sister. I’m happy they reunited,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video of a woman using sign language during video call goes viral
2 Man cancels order over delivery person’s religion, Zomato wins hearts by taking stand
3 UK woman marries her dog on live TV, but no one’s impressed