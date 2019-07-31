United after 20 years, heartwarming moment between brothers at airport goes viral

Most people arrive at the airport to change their location. However, this man came to Alaska’s Anchorage International Airport to surprise his brother whom he met after a gap of 20 years. A video of the incident has now viral, leaving netizens emotional.

The adorable moment was shared on social media by a user named Isabel Godoy along with a caption that read, “My dad hasn’t seen his brother in over 20 years. This is my dad surprising him at the airport.”

In the 40-second clip, the excited man can be seen waving at the camera as he plans to surprise his brother, who is standing near the conveyer belt to collect his luggage. Watched over 11 million times, the video captures the moment when the man taps on his brother’s shoulder and gives him the surprise of a lifetime.

Watch the video here:

My dad hasn’t seen his brother in over 20 years. This is my dad surprising him at the airport.🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dp04AbjCAb — Isabel Godoy (@isabel_10g) July 25, 2019

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger several reactions, with many expressing delight over the heartwarming moment. However, some also wondered why the two brothers had not met over the past 20 years. “20 years? Bro, no way. I’d feel so empty without my sister. I’m happy they reunited,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

How awesome was that? https://t.co/7r0rgvl69Y — Ray Guilfoyle (@RotoRay_LAD) July 27, 2019

no seeing your brother in 20 years? i can barely stand 20 days. https://t.co/YwEL90c6YJ — becca 2.0 (@beccarock1075) July 27, 2019

You see how hard he hit him? That’s such pure brotherly love 😭 https://t.co/vcYyfPqxYy — Shey ‎⎊ 💜 (@ShyenneLucas) July 27, 2019

This is so great, but how did the brother not feel the sense that there was someone behind him for 30 seconds?? https://t.co/4pQMCIKoa6 — Paige Burgei (@PBurgei) July 27, 2019