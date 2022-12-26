scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Watch: In this unique new year tradition, people in Romania dance in bear costumes

Dancing in bear costumes or dresses made of animal fur is a pre-Christian ritual that is still practised in Romania.

With 2023 just around the corner, people around the world are set to ring in the new year with their own unique traditions. In Romania, people usher in the new year with a dance as they dress up in bear costumes and go from house to house singing folk songs.

The tradition finds its roots in a belief that sighting a bear in one’s yard signifies good luck and wards off evil. According to The Telegraph, dancing while being dressed as a bear or in clothes made of animal fur is a pre-Christian ritual that is still practised in Romania.

A video of this unique ritual is being circulated widely on social media.

The video by the news agency Reuters shows performers of all ages taking part in the group dance. While some are dressed as bears, others can be seen in colourful outfits fitted with jewels and pearls.

Bursuc Constantin, Deputy Mayor of Dorohoi, told Reuters, “It’s a centuries-old tradition, passed on from generation to generation, and we are proud to be here. A nation that forgets its history and culture will lose its identity.”

Vinturache Ionica, a local spectator who saw the performance, said, “Extraordinary, I have not seen anything like this in my life. I love to see this much beauty, and so many customs, I have not seen this before in my life, these people came here from the north of the country.”

