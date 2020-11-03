scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Watch: Pianist calmly plays on as anti-lockdown protestors clash with police behind him

The pianist is seen playing the tune of 'Eternal Flame', a song originally recorded by The Bangles, even as protesters clash with the police in Barcelona. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 12:45:08 pm
barcelona protest, anti lockdown protest, pianist plays barcelona protest, man plays piano as riot breaks, viral video, indian expressMany lauded the musician for his dedication and were moved by his spirits to play on.

A pianist who was filmed calmly playing a tune on a Barcelona street even as protesters started fires and clashed with the police is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, the pianist is seen playing the tune of ‘Eternal Flame’, a song originally recorded by The Bangles, even as protests are on in the street behind him.

He continues playing even as there are explosions, wailing sirens and protesters running through the streets. Bystanders are seen looking at the pianist and the chaos behind them.

The pianist, identified as Peter William Geddes said he was playing at the Plaça Nova on October 31, but told The Guardian that he felt “peaceful” despite the chaos behind him. “When I play I am very calm. No nerves,” he told the newspaper.

Hundreds had gathered to demonstrate against new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the region, including a curfew and a ban on leaving the city over a holiday weekend. The protests erupted after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez issued orders declaring a state of emergency and imposed a nationwide curfew between 11 pm and 6 am.

The original video of Geddes’s on Instagram only had a few thousand views, but it was widely shared on Twitter getting nearly 3.5 million views. And there were plenty of reactions to it:

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police told AFP up to 700 protesters attended the rally. The rally turned violent when a group of some 50 people “began throwing dangerous objects” at the police, prompting them to try and break up the crowd.

