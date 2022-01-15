Tsunami waves triggered by undersea volcanic eruption hit Tonga, videos go viral

After an underwater volcano erupted in the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, a tsunami threat was issued in many places, including New Zealand and even in parts US. As plumes of smoke blackened out the sky and sent powerful waves surging through villages, netizens started taking to social media to share photos and videos.

On Saturday, the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai erupted, after the region witnessed heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. Thereafter, social media was flooded with videos and photos. Videos showed high waves falling over the capital, Nuku’alofa, filling streets with knee-deep waters.

This is the moment tsunami waves crash into Tonga, after an underwater volcano erupted earlier on Saturday. 👉 Keep up with the 1News LIVE updates on this developing story: https://t.co/GRqRXeuqhV pic.twitter.com/kBG7nxSj51 — 1News (@1NewsNZ) January 15, 2022

Satellite footage captured the moment of the eruption, pushing ash, steam and gas 20 kilometres into the air. According to 10 News First, this eruption was seven times more powerful than its predecessor on December 20 last year.

Tonga’s Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the whole of Tonga just after 5.30pm, RNZ reported. “Phone connections are down and it’s been difficult for people to get through. The eruption, between 5:20 pm and 5:28 pm, caused windows to rattle, houses to shake and ash was in the wind,” the news outlet added.

According to New Zealand Herald, there are reports of sirens ringing across Nukualofa and police are asking people to move to higher ground. “A volcanic explosion just erupted and people have evacuated to higher ground now from possible tsunami waves also ash shards are falling and now the ash clouds are covering the island of Tongatapu,” the report added quoting a local.

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

“We’re still in shock to be honest, first we heard the explosion, and then water was in our house,” a local told The Stuff. Although his family was safe but was worried about what the night would bring. “Hopefully we’re out of this now, and there aren’t any more waves. Right now we’re just staying put, we’ve got our phones and radio on, for any updates.”

Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky. pic.twitter.com/hAaiWATYKE — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

This family were in church. They’d just finish having choir practice and the tsunami hit 😩❤️🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/DLLFRJ9BAc — KNOWKNEE (@JohnnyTeisi) January 15, 2022

So my dads from Eua and this is where the wharf is out front and luckily my dad lives right up on the hill just behind all of these guys . Man honestly watching this vid its so sad 😞 prayers for Tonga 🇹🇴. #Tonga 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/PkFMeJLllP — Big Poppa (@Biggieology) January 15, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

More than 2,300km (1,400 miles) away in New Zealand, officials were warning of storm surges from the eruption. The National Emergency Management Agency said some parts of New Zealand could expect “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption.”

However, the tsunami warning for American Samoa has been cancelled. Minor sea level fluctuations may continue,

NWS PTWC tweeted.

Around 5pm today in Ravitaki village, Fiji. Capturing the sound of volcano eruption from Tonga vc:- Ana Naisoro pic.twitter.com/yfKR0VKIB9 — 🇫🇯The Ratu Seru🇫🇯 (@MrCombs679) January 15, 2022

Fiji Meteorological Service, too, issued a warning, urging “public in low-lying coastal areas advised to MOVE TO SAFETY in anticipation of STRONG CURRENT & DANGEROUS WAVES”. They also warned locals not to go to beaches.