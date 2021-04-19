‘Absolutely stunning’: Spanish dancer and diver performs underwater Tango

Since being shared by news agency Reuters on Twitter, the video has garnered over two million views.

Video of a Spanish free diver and dancer’s breathtaking Tango performance underwater is making rounds on social media, and has left many impressed. Ariadna Hafez, who is also a choreographer, was 10 meters underwater when she gracefully performed for ‘Tang’O,’ a three-minute film directed and produced by Frenchman Bastien Soleil.

Take a look here:

WATCH: Spanish free diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs underwater tango pic.twitter.com/59ndKX5NjZ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 17, 2021

“Sometimes, art is doing something simply because we know it will be beautiful,” Soleil wrote while sharing a short clip from his movie on Instagram.

Many who came across the video lauded Hafez for her graceful and poised performance. Several others also appreciated the underwater videography of the clip. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Not seen that done before. Fabulous. — Nigel Preston (@nigel_preston) April 17, 2021

Graceful and Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ — mountainma (@mountainma2) April 17, 2021

This is amazing 🌊 — Wale of Africa (@waleofafrica) April 17, 2021

Absolutely stunning…but I was willing for her to come up and take a breath…😱👍🤣 — Michael Phillips (@philmph1) April 17, 2021

Amazing is an understatement! — Chinazaepkere (@Nazannwa) April 17, 2021

This is the most stunning video I’ve seen in a long time — Alejandra (@_alehamora) April 17, 2021

Since being shared by news agency Reuters on Twitter, the video has garnered over two million views.