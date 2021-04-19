scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
‘Absolutely stunning’: Spanish dancer and diver performs underwater Tango

Ariadna Hafez, who is also a choreographer, was 10 meters underwater when she gracefully performed for ‘Tang'O,’ a three-minute film directed and produced by Frenchman Bastien Soleil.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 7:35:44 pm
Underwater dance, Underwater tango, Woman performs underwater tango, Spanish dancer and diver, Viral video, Underwater dance vial video, Underwater tango videos, Trending news, Indian Express news

Video of a Spanish free diver and dancer’s breathtaking Tango performance underwater is making rounds on social media, and has left many impressed. Ariadna Hafez, who is also a choreographer, was 10 meters underwater when she gracefully performed for ‘Tang’O,’ a three-minute film directed and produced by Frenchman Bastien Soleil.

Take a look here:

“Sometimes, art is doing something simply because we know it will be beautiful,” Soleil wrote while sharing a short clip from his movie on Instagram.

Many who came across the video lauded Hafez for her graceful and poised performance. Several others also appreciated the underwater videography of the clip. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

