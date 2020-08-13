YouTuber who criticised BBC host’s rice-making skills teams up with her in new video

The latest collaboration shows Uncle Roger, visiting Patel’s house to experience her own friend rice recipe. (Picture credit: Youtube screen grab/ mrnigelng)

A YouTuber and stand-up comedian, who mocked a BBC host’s fried rice recipe has now collaborated with her for a video.

Malaysian comedian Nigel NG had shared a video on his channel, criticising BBC presenter Hersha Patel’s fried rice recipe.

The latest collaborating video titled “Uncle Roger Meet Egg Fried Rice Lady” shows Uncle Roger, a character created by the comedian, visiting Patel’s house to experience her fried rice recipe.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 4 million times.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Nigel had reviewed several cooking techniques by Patel, that he considered unorthodox.

“Uncle Roger DISGUSTED by this Egg Fried Rice Video”, said the caption of one video.

After the video was widely shared for his over the top reactions, Patel, who is a YouTuber herself, received a lot of criticism. She then reached out to Nigel and clarified that she can make fried rice and was merely following a recipe that the BBC gave her.

The network also invited the duo to discuss the rice recipe and the cultural issues related to it.

