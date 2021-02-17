This child and her uncle’s duet of ‘Let it go’ is a social media hit

February 17, 2021 5:58:34 pm
A child and her uncle’s duet version of the popular song “Let it go” from the movie ‘Frozen’ is winning hearts online.
The video, which was posted on Instagram’s @theyeetbaby account features Marleigh and her uncle Chris singing their hearts out.
The video starts with Chris, holding out a baseball bat as a microphone for the girl to sing. Marleigh soon joins in, just in time for the chorus.
“Marleigh wearing a bow and a dress is even more shocking than this performance,” reads the caption of the video.
Take a look here:
The duo’s performance delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Since being posted, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views.
From trying out new drinks to visiting parks and beaches, the @theyeetbaby account, managed by Chris, chronicles Marleigh and her relationship with her uncle. The account currently boasts of more than 5 lakh followers.
