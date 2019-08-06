‘Unbelievable’: Pictures of upward lightning on Guatemalan mountain leave netizens amazed

Pictures and a video of lightning shooting upwards from a mountain in Guatemala has created quite a buzz online after they were captured and shared on social media by an amateur photographer. Taking to Facebook, Alyssa Barrundia, a missionary living in Guatemala, posted several photographs of the upward lightning at Volcan de Agua while quoting a verse from the Bible.

According to the Independent, Barrundia said though this was the second time such a spectacle occurred on the mountain, it was the first time the moment was caught on camera. Less than one per cent of lightning travels in an ‘upwards’ direction.

“The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament shows His handiwork. Day unto day utters speech, and night unto night reveals knowledge,” read the post that soon caught the attention of many.

The viral clip triggered several reactions, with many expressing bewilderment over the pictures. “Those are unbelievable shots!” read one of the many comments on the post.