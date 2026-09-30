‘UN in Reality’: Iran mocks world body with ‘Sholay’ Thakur meme

The meme came shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York

Iran has turned to Bollywood and Hollywood pop culture to take a swipe at the United Nations, accusing the world body of being ineffective in responding to major international conflicts.

The Iranian Embassy in India shared a meme on X juxtaposing Marvel superhero Doctor Strange with Thakur Baldev Singh, the iconic character from the 1975 Bollywood film Sholay. The post framed the contrast between how the UN is perceived in theory and how Iran views its role in reality.

The first image shows Doctor Strange, depicted with multiple arms, and is labelled “UN according to school books”. The second features Thakur, played by Sanjeev Kumar in Sholay, whose hands were amputated by the film’s antagonist, Gabbar Singh. It is captioned “UN in reality.”