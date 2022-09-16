scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Umpteen reptiles spotted on Brazilian beach intrigue netizens. Watch video

The reptiles appeared like crocodiles, which netizens say were "invading" beaches.

crocodile, crocodile invading beach, Brazil, reptile invades beach, crocodile video, indian expressMany users were shocked to find the large number of reptiles and some users came up with explanations.

A video showing numerous large reptiles resting on a Brazilian beach has taken the internet by storm. The reptiles appeared like crocodiles, which netizens say were “invading” beaches.

The clip shared by Ken Rutkowski, a radio talk show host, on Twitter shows a congregation of reptiles resting and crawling on the sand on the beach. Some of them are seen in the water also as the camera pans.

ALSO READ |#TeamSeaLion: Marine mammals chase tourists at California beach

Watch the video here:

“In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking,” tweeted Rutkowski.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 6.1 million views. Many users were shocked to find the large number of reptiles and some users came up with explanations. A user commented, “Don’t call it invasion. Call it Reclamation. Thousands of crocodile have flooded a beach to reclaim there home, once encroached by humans.” Another user wrote, “These are yacare caiman, and like other crocodilians, they’re ectothermic, or “cold-blooded”. To raise their body temperature, they venture onto land, exposing themselves to direct sunlight. Additionally, this isn’t a coastal beach, as shown in longer versions of the video.”

The clip was initially shared by Pantanal Pesca, an outdoor and sporting goods company in Pantanal in Brazil, on Instagram on August 25. “I think there’s a little water in this alligator” lol I’ve never seen so many together like this,” read the caption in Portuguese.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...

According to the World Wide Fund, Pantanal is the largest tropical wetland and is spread across Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay. The region has the largest concentration of crocodiles in the world, an estimated 10 million caimans. Every year, 1 million tourists visit the place to sight the animals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:24:56 pm
Next Story

Rajasthan minister slams bad roads in CM Gehlot’s presence, says ‘people abuse us everyday’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement