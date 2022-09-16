Umpteen reptiles spotted on Brazilian beach intrigue netizens. Watch video

A video showing numerous large reptiles resting on a Brazilian beach has taken the internet by storm. The reptiles appeared like crocodiles, which netizens say were “invading” beaches.

The clip shared by Ken Rutkowski, a radio talk show host, on Twitter shows a congregation of reptiles resting and crawling on the sand on the beach. Some of them are seen in the water also as the camera pans.

Watch the video here:

In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking pic.twitter.com/3xnkqHdoyl — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) September 15, 2022

“In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking,” tweeted Rutkowski.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 6.1 million views. Many users were shocked to find the large number of reptiles and some users came up with explanations. A user commented, “Don’t call it invasion. Call it Reclamation. Thousands of crocodile have flooded a beach to reclaim there home, once encroached by humans.” Another user wrote, “These are yacare caiman, and like other crocodilians, they’re ectothermic, or “cold-blooded”. To raise their body temperature, they venture onto land, exposing themselves to direct sunlight. Additionally, this isn’t a coastal beach, as shown in longer versions of the video.”

The clip was initially shared by Pantanal Pesca, an outdoor and sporting goods company in Pantanal in Brazil, on Instagram on August 25. “I think there’s a little water in this alligator” lol I’ve never seen so many together like this,” read the caption in Portuguese.

According to the World Wide Fund, Pantanal is the largest tropical wetland and is spread across Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay. The region has the largest concentration of crocodiles in the world, an estimated 10 million caimans. Every year, 1 million tourists visit the place to sight the animals.