‘Neat hat trick’: Video of umpire Aleem Dar catching flying hat from Smith’s throw goes viral

As Australia and New Zealand locked horns on the third day of the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth, an unusual catch on the field got everyone talking online. While Australia bowled out the guests for just 166 in the first innings, a sweet moment between Steve Smith and Pakistani Umpire Aleem Dar grabbed the attention of the TV crew. Dar displayed his athletic side when the Australian star batsman passed a floppy hat on the field. Even as it passed through the air like a flying saucer, the umpire caught the moving headgear deftly.

In a video shared on Twitter by cricket.com.au, Smith is seen leaping into the air towards umpire Dar to throw his hat. Showing full agility, the Pakistani umpire too leapt into the air and took a one-handed catch.

Seeing the flying nature of the hat on the field, the sports website wondered and wrote, “Are we playing frisbee or cricket? 😆”

The small clip quickly caught the attention of many online including the ICC and had funny reactions to it, with some calling the moment “gold” and “moment of the day”. Few couldn’t stop giving it meme-treatment either.

Earlier in the Test, on the second day, Smith’s one-handed catch while he leaping in air to dismiss Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson too went viral and took social media by storm.

Dar, on the other hand, broke Steve Bucknor’s record of most Test matches as an umpire. This match is Dar’s 129th Test as an on-field umpire, surpassing the record of 128 Tests set by Bucknor.

