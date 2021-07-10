Ultrarealistic 3D display brings gigantic cat alive on Tokyo billboard

A gigantic 3D cat has appeared on top of a billboard in Tokyo. The feline appears to walk around and look down at passersby, ‘greeting’ them with a meow.

According to a CNN report, the hyper-realistic feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku district of Japan.

The 4K-resolution display appears differently throughout the day between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. In the morning, the cat is startled awake. By noon, the cat appears to stand up, looking down at passersby and meow at them. By evening, the feline is fast asleep, with head resting on its paws.

A giant 3D billboard of a realistic-looking cat is drawing a crowd in one of Tokyo’s busiest areas. Local businesses who organized the attraction wanted to create the mascot in Shinjuku to cheer people up pic.twitter.com/4TtWxffGhl — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

While the display is yet to be officially launched on July 12, the billboard has already garnered attention on the internet. Take a look at what people had to say about the 3D cat here:

I want to go to there — ☆Chris☆ (@PRguitarman) July 8, 2021

7 years late, but we appreciate the cat and the improvements in VFX pic.twitter.com/OYy9cZUqHY —

Manimbé (@manimbe) July 8, 2021

Looks wonderful. — faram (@frasmalii0732) July 8, 2021

That’s amazing 👏 — tpaina (@SheilaCarrasqu5) July 9, 2021

Pretty kitty — EPD Total Landscaping (@EricPaulDennis) July 8, 2021

Pokemon forest and giant cats. TOKYO is going all out for the Olympics that nobody but athletes can go to. — Damian (@checkirish) July 8, 2021

I kept thinking that the cat didn’t have enough room, and was going to jump down! — Ivy Minor (@ivy_minor) July 8, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One of the companies behind the display, Cross Space, has even started a live stream of the billboard on YouTube, for those who cannot view it at the scene. However, the company has warned that the 3D effect will depend on the\viewing angle.

As per a Reuters report, local businesses who organized the attraction wanted to create the mascot in Shinjuku to cheer people up.

Similarly, ultrarealistic 3D displays are also installed in China and South Korea and are blowing people’s minds away. The one installed in China features a lion breaking out from the screen and running away. The video of a similar display in South Korea had gone viral on social media. According to Korean channel Arirang News, a majestic digital wave was installed in the middle of Seoul.