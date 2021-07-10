scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Ultrarealistic 3D display brings gigantic cat alive on Tokyo billboard

According to a CNN report, the hyper-realistic feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 5:35:57 pm
3D cat, 3D cat display in Tokyo, 3D cat screen, Ultrarealestic display, Japan, Tokyo, viral video, Trending news, viral news, Indian express newsA billboard featuring a 3D cat in 4K resolution is pictured in Tokyo, Japan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A gigantic 3D cat has appeared on top of a billboard in Tokyo. The feline appears to walk around and look down at passersby, ‘greeting’ them with a meow.

According to a CNN report, the hyper-realistic feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku district of Japan.

The 4K-resolution display appears differently throughout the day between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. In the morning, the cat is startled awake. By noon, the cat appears to stand up, looking down at passersby and meow at them. By evening, the feline is fast asleep, with head resting on its paws.

While the display is yet to be officially launched on July 12, the billboard has already garnered attention on the internet. Take a look at what people had to say about the 3D cat here:

One of the companies behind the display, Cross Space, has even started a live stream of the billboard on YouTube, for those who cannot view it at the scene. However, the company has warned that the 3D effect will depend on the\viewing angle.

As per a Reuters report, local businesses who organized the attraction wanted to create the mascot in Shinjuku to cheer people up.

Similarly, ultrarealistic 3D displays are also installed in China and South Korea and are blowing people’s minds away. The one installed in China features a lion breaking out from the screen and running away. The video of a similar display in South Korea had gone viral on social media. According to Korean channel Arirang News, a majestic digital wave was installed in the middle of Seoul.

