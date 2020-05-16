Indian-origin Danish television presenter Ulla Essendrop is TikTok’s latest sensation

Danish television presenter and sports reporter Ulla Essendrop is the latest sensation on short-form video sharing application TikTok, given the hilarious and relatable content she puts out on the platform.
Born in Calcutta in 1976, Essendrop was adopted by a Danish family when she was three years old and moved to Denmark.
Starting her own television sports show Essendrop & Eliten in 2012, she has also worked as a sports reporter at TV2 – a government-owned television network based in Denmark.
From trying out filters to her popular dance challenges, the 43-year-old has over a lakh followers with more than a million likes on her profile.
Take a look at some of her most liked videos on TikTok here:
