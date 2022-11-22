UK’s biggest zoo shares adorable video of newborn giraffe calf

A British zoo has shared online a video of its newly born giraffe calf named Wilfred. Born on Remembrance Day, November 11, the giraffe has been named after Wilfred Owen, a leading poet of World War I.

Sharing the video on social media, the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo–the biggest in the United Kingdom–wrote on Monday that visitors would be able to see Wilfred in the upcoming holiday season. Wilfred’s video has over 5,000 likes on Instagram. “Fantastic baby news. Cannot wait to visit when he is out and about. ❤️” an Instagram user commented on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (@zslwhipsnadezoo)

Giraffes are one of the rare animals that give birth while standing up. Newborn giraffes often measure up to six feet right after birth. All seven species of giraffes are threatened with habitat loss. The Kordofan giraffe and Nubian giraffe are in particular listed as “critically endangered” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

In a blog published on the zoo’s website, deputy zookeeper Michael Hepher said, “Wilfred is Luna’s third calf and she has been a wonderful, attentive mum as always, alongside dad Bashu, who has also been very caring—leaning down to lick and clean the youngster.”

“We’ll be giving mum, dad and calf some quiet time in their behind-the-scenes barn over the next week, but they’ll soon join grandma Ijuma, sister Nuru and the rest of the close-knit, family herd who will show him all the vital giraffe skills he needs to learn,” Hepher added.