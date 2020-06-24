scorecardresearch
Ukriane’s tweet referring to Russia as ‘toxic ex’ has netizens in splits

A tweet from an official Russian handle shared photos from when Ukraine was part of the USSR. A response from the Ukrainian handle had social media users in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2020 2:15:14 pm
The clapback tweet by Ukraine created a huge buzz on Twitterverse and netizens couldn’t have enough of it.

One of Russia’s official handles shared a few photos from when Ukraine was part of Soviet Russia and referred to them as “good ol’ days”. A reply from an official Ukrainian handle had the internet in splits.

“Many Ukrainians still remember the good ol’ days, when #Soviet Ukraine was the USSR’s breadbasket, as well as a popular health tourism destination & industrial center. A lot of that, and much more, is available in Russia’s Crimea today,” @Russia tweeted.  The handle usually shares images from the country.

The images were tweeted with a link to an article titled “What life was like in Soviet Ukraine” which spoke of the achievements in the region during Soviet rule. From the Holodomor, the great famine of 1932-33, to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986, the article listed many controversial events in Ukraine but played down its impact.

Ukraine, which became an independent state in 1991, was formerly a part of the Soviet Union. In 2014, Russia annexed the region of Crimea and over 9,000 people are estimated to have died in the conflict between the two nations over the years.

So in response to the tweet from the Russian handle, Ukraine’s official handle tweeted: “toxic ex here”.

Ukrainians on social media criticised the Russian tweet which they said was “insensitive”. Many also said they still believe Crimea belongs to Ukraine. They also questioned bringing back memories of the famine, which left millions of Ukrainians dead.

However, many others on social media were also amused by how diplomatic wars were playing out on social media.

The reasons for the famine have always been a subject of scholarly and political debate. Some scholars have suggested  the manmade famine was a consequence of the economic problems during the period of Soviet industrialisation in the Stalin era. Russia has claimed that this caused starvation in other parts of the Soviet Union.

