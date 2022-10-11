scorecardresearch
Ukrainians brave Russian air strikes, sing patriotic songs inside shelters

Videos of Ukrainians singing the Ukrainian national anthem in unison go viral on social media.

ukrainians sing national anthem in subway, ukraine, ukraine russia war, crimea bridge collapse, indian expressThe unwavering spirit of patriotism among the war-ravaged citizens melted hearts online.

Amid renewed Russian shelling in Ukraine since Monday, scores of people are seeking shelter under subway stations in Kyiv. As the turbulence continues, several videos showing Ukrainians singing the national anthem and patriotic songs inside such shelters have gone viral on social media. And the unwavering spirit of patriotism among the war-ravaged citizens has melted hearts online.

A video shared by ABC News on Instagram shows people holding hands to their chests and singing the Ukrainian national anthem in unison. In a moving tweet, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, quoted Winston Churchill. The clip shared by Gerashchenko shows a crowd sitting on the stairs of a subway singing a patriotic song.

“Kyiv residents singing a patriotic song while using the subway as shelter during Russian strikes today. ‘If you’re going through hell, keep going’, – Winston Churchill,” read his tweet.

In another video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, people gathered in a Metro station are heard singing patriotic songs during an air raid alert. “Ukraine’s spirit is unbreakable. Residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert,” Defense of Ukraine tweeted.

ALSO READ |This picture represents the bleak reality of Ukrainian children living through war

After the bridge connecting Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea was blown up, Russia launched its most widespread air strikes on Monday. Several parts of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv reported explosions. About 14 were killed and 97 were injured in Russian aerial assaults on cities, Ukraine officials were quoted as saying by Reuters.

After the attack on a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea on October 8, Russian President Vladmir Putin said he ordered “massive” long-range strikes. It should be noted that Russia has faced major setbacks in the war since the beginning of September. Ukrainian forces have been recapturing territory, bursting through front lines, and in retaliation, Putin ordered mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of reservists, declaring annexation of occupied territory etc., a Reuters report said.

