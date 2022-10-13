‘Every day we rescue our kids’: Ukrainians pull out boy trapped in rubble for six hours. Watch video

Ukrainians have been grappling to survive since Russia launched its most widespread attack this week. While they seek shelter under subways and metro stations, heart-wrenching incidents have been reported from the country.

A boy was trapped in a destroyed building in Mykolaiv and spent six hours under the debris. Fortunately, he was spotted by a rescue team and brought to safety. Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian internal affairs minister, shared a clip of the rescue effort.

Rescuers pulled a boy out from a destroyed residential building in Mykolaiv. He spent 6 hours trapped under the debris. Every day we rescue our kids. We can't save some of them. Meanwhile Russia is still in the UN, and a terrorist is going to G20. 📹- @SESU_UA pic.twitter.com/C9p6jZDhYl — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 13, 2022

The clip shows the boy being carefully brought to a stretcher from the rubble. The rescue team members are seen moving him to an ambulance. In the moving tweet, Gerashchenko wrote, “Rescuers pulled a boy out from a destroyed residential building in Mykolaiv. He spent 6 hours trapped under the debris. Every day we rescue our kids. We can’t save some of them. Meanwhile Russia is still in the UN, and a terrorist is going to G20.”

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 15,100 views on Twitter. Many users appreciated the rescue team. A user commented, “Breaks my heart. Never forget, never forgive.” Another user commented, “Fantastic work.”

Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones Thursday. Ukrainian officials said that 13 people were killed and 37 wounded over the past 24 hours in Russian strikes throughout the country. Russia’s extensive attack against the war-torn country began after the bridge connecting Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea was blown up.