scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

‘Every day we rescue our kids’: Ukrainians pull out boy trapped in rubble for six hours. Watch video

A boy was trapped in a destroyed building in Mykolaiv and spent six hours under the debris. Fortunately, he was spotted by a rescue team and brought to safety.

Ukraine, Ukraine boy rescue, Ukraine boy pulled out of rubble, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia war, indian expressThe clip shows the boy being carefully brought to a stretcher from the rubble. The rescue team members are seen moving him to an ambulance

Ukrainians have been grappling to survive since Russia launched its most widespread attack this week. While they seek shelter under subways and metro stations, heart-wrenching incidents have been reported from the country.

A boy was trapped in a destroyed building in Mykolaiv and spent six hours under the debris. Fortunately, he was spotted by a rescue team and brought to safety. Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian internal affairs minister, shared a clip of the rescue effort.

Watch the video here:

The clip shows the boy being carefully brought to a stretcher from the rubble. The rescue team members are seen moving him to an ambulance. In the moving tweet, Gerashchenko wrote, “Rescuers pulled a boy out from a destroyed residential building in Mykolaiv. He spent 6 hours trapped under the debris. Every day we rescue our kids. We can’t save some of them. Meanwhile Russia is still in the UN, and a terrorist is going to G20.”

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 15,100 views on Twitter. Many users appreciated the rescue team. A user commented, “Breaks my heart. Never forget, never forgive.” Another user commented, “Fantastic work.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia

Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones Thursday. Ukrainian officials said that 13 people were killed and 37 wounded over the past 24 hours in Russian strikes throughout the country. Russia’s extensive attack against the war-torn country began after the bridge connecting Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea was blown up.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:09:48 pm
Next Story

Home-grown monoclonal antibody works against most COVID-19 variants

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement