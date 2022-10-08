Ukrainian woman struggles to rein in emotions as rescue team reunites her with pet dog

Amid the shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine, many pets got separated from their humans while several selfless individuals stepped forward to rescue the petrified animals. One such woman who lost her pet dog after it ran away amid the shelling, had been trying to locate it for about a month. Now a heart-warming video of their reunion has gone viral.

Jack, “a skinny, scared and friendly dog”, was found on the outskirts of a village by the K9 Global Rescue team which had been picking up stranded dogs and taking care of them. While they were distributing food to residents who had been trapped in the area for the last six months, a woman enquired about their rescue operation.

ALSO READ | People in Ukraine hold on to their pets amid war

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, she was shocked and relieved after finding her beloved dog inside their vehicle. Initially, the Russian-speaking woman appeared to be upset with them over the manner in which they handled the dog, but later a volunteer explained their operations to her.

The clip shared by the K9 Global Rescue team shows the woman tearing up as the dog jumps out of the vehicle. She seems overwhelmed with joy and is seen hugging the rescue team volunteers. The woman pats and kisses the dog, which wags its tail in happiness. She also thanks the volunteer and says she loves him.

“As I showed her the animals up front she was saying that there were many lost animals in the village just wandering around who had lost their homes. When I opened up the back doors, she gasped, took a step back, and said “JACK??” She went back into the house to go get the older lady and bring her outside to see the dogs,” K9 Global Rescue said in its Facebook post.

“When the old lady saw him, she started welling up. Initially she was angry but then realized that we had found her lost boy and that anger quickly turned into a wave of emotions. She started talking to me in Russian and I replied in English. Although we had never met and spoke two completely different languages, it was clear that we fully understood was the other was saying,” the post went on to say.

Advertisement

The clip won many hearts online and users found themselves navigating similar emotions after watching the video. A user commented, “AHH what a beautiful story I was crying watching this Jack owner was so thankful so happy that you brought her baby back to her you guys are really true legends hereos of this world for sure xx.” Another user wrote, “So happy she gets her dog.”