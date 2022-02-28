‘Everything will be fine’: Ukrainian woman soldier’s video fills netizens with optimism

A video of a Ukrainian soldier’s optimism about the future is going viral on social media. In the undated video, the Ukrainian soldier dressed in military gear is heard saying, “I’m still alive, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, everything will be fine. Long live Ukraine”.

The identity of the woman and the original source of the video is not known. As photographs and videos of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are being circulated across the world, the positive outlook of those at the forefront of the war has been comforting the millions who are disturbed by the current situation.

The enthusiasm of women in the #UkrainianArmedForces is also on the rise and currently 36,000 women are performing their duties in the #UkraineRussiaWar.

According to a recent report, the #Ukrainian Army and the people have shattered to Russian forces & Putin’s dream۔#Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/s2AV7ZPIIp — Mian Mujeeb UR Rehman (@Mujeebtalks) February 28, 2022

People have been deeply touched by the bravery and hopefulness of the soldier. Commenting on the video, a person tweeted, “This is simultaneously so beautiful, and just heart-wrenching. I wish her a long life, sunny days, and bird song. And a stable, safe #Ukraine.”

This is simultaneously so beautiful, and just heart-wrenching. I wish her a long life, sunny days, and bird song. And a stable, safe #Ukraine. https://t.co/xeB68DMoOM — Just This Guy (@justthisguy) February 27, 2022

Glory to the Ukrainian fighters.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 — Cosmopolitan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@phillips_allen1) February 28, 2022

Keep going! The world is with you! — DJ Andrew Martin (@djandrewmartin) February 27, 2022

It remind me to the song “Eli Eli” of Hanna Szenes, who left the quite of Israel to fight the Nazis…… heartbreaking song to cherish life and hope ❤️ — Jonathan Lemcovich (@JonathanLemcov1) February 28, 2022

God bless her.. stay safe you are incredibly brave. — Chris (@chrischef007) February 27, 2022

extraordinary soldier — Trần Viết Hoàng (@TrnVitH84858367) February 27, 2022

The Kyiv Independent reported that in December last year the Ukrainian defence ministry issued an order that expanded the scope of conscription for women in case of a war-like situation.

The notification listed that women aged between 18 to 60 years in almost 100 professional fields are required to get registered with their local conscription office. The list included professionals like bank employees, media personnel, and even those who work as restaurant staff.

According to The Wall Street Journal, women make up 15 per cent of the military force in Ukraine. With orders of full military mobilisation, this percentage is likely to have increased.