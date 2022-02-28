scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
‘Everything will be fine’: Ukrainian woman soldier’s video fills netizens with optimism

With full military mobilisation, the presence of women in the Ukrainian military has increased.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 2:08:58 pm
Many have praised the soldier for her hopeful outlook even in grim circumstances.

A video of a Ukrainian soldier’s optimism about the future is going viral on social media. In the undated video, the Ukrainian soldier dressed in military gear is heard saying, “I’m still alive, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, everything will be fine. Long live Ukraine”.

The identity of the woman and the original source of the video is not known. As photographs and videos of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are being circulated across the world, the positive outlook of those at the forefront of the war has been comforting the millions who are disturbed by the current situation.

People have been deeply touched by the bravery and hopefulness of the soldier. Commenting on the video, a person tweeted, “This is simultaneously so beautiful, and just heart-wrenching. I wish her a long life, sunny days, and bird song. And a stable, safe #Ukraine.”

The Kyiv Independent reported that in December last year the Ukrainian defence ministry issued an order that expanded the scope of conscription for women in case of a war-like situation.

The notification listed that women aged between 18 to 60 years in almost 100 professional fields are required to get registered with their local conscription office. The list included professionals like bank employees, media personnel, and even those who work as restaurant staff.

According to The Wall Street Journal, women make up 15 per cent of the military force in Ukraine. With orders of full military mobilisation, this percentage is likely to have increased.

