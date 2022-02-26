Infant born in Ukraine bomb shelter amid Russian attack hailed as ‘beacon of hope’

As bombs and missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a young woman went into labour and gave birth at an underground shelter. Now, the image of the newborn girl is being hailed as a ‘beacon of hope’ in the war-torn country.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, citizens have been using subway stations as make-shift bomb shelters. One of them, a 23-year-old expecting mother, soon began experiencing labour pains and delivered a baby amid the extraordinary circumstances.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced the news on Telegram and Facebook. “Two hours ago a baby was born in the Kyiv subway. This is the kind of news that gives hope!”

An image going viral across social media platforms showed the newborn wrapped in a blanket nestled at her mother’s bosom, as people sat on chairs at the station.

According to Daily Mail, the child was born around 8.30 pm on Friday “as she hid protected from the onslaught in a shelter in the city as gunfire raged outside.” The report added that Ukrainian police heard the mother’s screams and rushed in to help. “One officer Mykola Shlapak said they helped her deliver the little girl and called an ambulance which took them both to hospital.”

The incredible delivery was later shared on Twitter by Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference Hannah Hopko, where she revealed the baby has been named “Mia”. Commenting about the “stressful environment” in which the mother gave birth, she wrote: “When Putin kills Ukrainians, we appeal to mothers in Russia and Belarus to protest against the Russian war in Ukraine [sic].”

Mia was born in shelter this night in stressful environment- bombing of Kyiv. Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving. When Putin kills Ukrainians we call mothers of Russia and Belarus to protest against Russia war in Ukraine . We defend lives and humanity ! pic.twitter.com/qsBDcfc1Q9 — Hanna Hopko (@HopkoHanna) February 25, 2022

However, it wasn’t just Mia’s birth story that went viral. Ivan Korol, whose Facebook says he works for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said his wife gave birth to their child amid the Russian attack.

“Last night, to the roar of Gostomel and the howling of sirens, my wife gave birth to my daughter! Like a star in the dark at such a difficult time .. Vikusya, you are incredible!” the man wrote, sharing a few images from the maternity centre that is also acting as a bomb shelter for many expecting women.

There have been other reports of how a neonatal unit had to rush in with all their medical equipment and babies to a makeshift shelter when airstrikes were launched. A viral video showed the tiny infants being taken by brave doctors and nurses to the basement of the building in Dnipro.

As the story of the little babies went viral, heartbroken readers and viewers across the globe urged world leaders to “make Putin stop”. Many women joined the conversation to say they can’t imagine what these mothers must be going through while trying to ensure their child’s safety.

