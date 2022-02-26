scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

Infant born in Ukraine bomb shelter amid Russian attack hailed as ‘beacon of hope’

At the underground shelter, a 23-year-old woman went into labour and delivered a baby girl with help from the Ukrainian police.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 26, 2022 5:11:44 pm
The incredible delivery was later shared on Twitter by Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference Hannah Hopko, where she revealed the baby has been named “Mia”.

As bombs and missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a young woman went into labour and gave birth at an underground shelter. Now, the image of the newborn girl is being hailed as a ‘beacon of hope’ in the war-torn country.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, citizens have been using subway stations as make-shift bomb shelters. One of them, a 23-year-old expecting mother, soon began experiencing labour pains and delivered a baby amid the extraordinary circumstances.

ALSO SEE |Ukrainian journalist with BBC tears up seeing wreckage of home in Kyiv during live broadcast

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced the news on Telegram and Facebook. “Two hours ago a baby was born in the Kyiv subway. This is the kind of news that gives hope!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An image going viral across social media platforms showed the newborn wrapped in a blanket nestled at her mother’s bosom, as people sat on chairs at the station.

According to Daily Mail, the child was born around 8.30 pm on Friday “as she hid protected from the onslaught in a shelter in the city as gunfire raged outside.” The report added that Ukrainian police heard the mother’s screams and rushed in to help. “One officer Mykola Shlapak said they helped her deliver the little girl and called an ambulance which took them both to hospital.”

The incredible delivery was later shared on Twitter by Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference Hannah Hopko, where she revealed the baby has been named “Mia”. Commenting about the “stressful environment” in which the mother gave birth, she wrote: “When Putin kills Ukrainians, we appeal to mothers in Russia and Belarus to protest against the Russian war in Ukraine [sic].”

However, it wasn’t just Mia’s birth story that went viral. Ivan Korol, whose Facebook says he works for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said his wife gave birth to their child amid the Russian attack.

“Last night, to the roar of Gostomel and the howling of sirens, my wife gave birth to my daughter! Like a star in the dark at such a difficult time .. Vikusya, you are incredible!” the man wrote, sharing a few images from the maternity centre that is also acting as a bomb shelter for many expecting women.

There have been other reports of how a neonatal unit had to rush in with all their medical equipment and babies to a makeshift shelter when airstrikes were launched. A viral video showed the tiny infants being taken by brave doctors and nurses to the basement of the building in Dnipro.

 

As the story of the little babies went viral, heartbroken readers and viewers across the globe urged world leaders to “make Putin stop”. Many women joined the conversation to say they can’t imagine what these mothers must be going through while trying to ensure their child’s safety.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement