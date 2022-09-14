‘Pure joy’: Ukrainian woman gets emotional as son returns after Kharkiv liberation

Being on the battlefront is an emotional roller coaster not only for soldiers, but for their loved ones as well. In a heart-warming video, a Ukrainian defender is seen meeting his mother after the liberation of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv from Russian forces. The woman’s joy and relief result in an outpouring of words as she greets her son.

The video was shared by the ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia, Mariana Betsa, on Twitter Wednesday. As the clip begins, the woman is seen rushing to hug her son even before his vehicle comes to a halt. As soon as he steps out, his mother comes over and embraces him. Tears well up in her eyes as she converses with her son. “Tears of joy. Ukrainian defender meets his mother after liberation of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Tears of joy. Ukrainian defender meets his mother after liberation of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ok5qGtNNqD — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) September 14, 2022

According to The Telegraph, the man was Vyacheslav Zadorenko, mayor of Derhachi district. “Mum, I missed you so much,” he told his mother as she replied, “I was waiting for you to come,” the British news portal reported.

“Of all the footage from liberated towns we’ve seen in the past few days, this is the best one!” said a Twitter user, reacting to the video. “A Mother’s Love……Nothing stronger in this world!! I am SO happy for them to be reunited!” said another. “I have zero clue what that wonderful lady is saying and it stil brought tears to my eyes!!! Slava,” posted one user, as another said, “This is the kind of story the world needs right now.”

“Her little shriek at the beginning gets me every time. I hope someone compiles all these liberation videos into a full length movie. They are pure joy,” read another comment.

Recent reports have indicated that Ukrainian forces in the north-eastern Kharkiv region have retaken portions of the Russian-held territory there.