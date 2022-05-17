Ukrainian soldier’s rendition of ‘Stefania’ melts hearts online. Watch video

A moving clip featuring a Ukrainian soldier’s soulful rendition of the Eurovision-winning song Stefania amid Russian shelling has melted hearts online.

The clip shared by Instagram user kztsky has gone viral. Clad in a soldier’s vest and helmet, the man sings amid sounds of shelling inside a ravaged building.

Praises and prayers poured in for Ukrainian men and women fighting the war. “Glory to the brave defenders of Mariupol,” commented a user. “Day after day they never cease to impress and amaze. Today they are heroes. Tomorrow they are legends,” wrote another user.

Watch the video here:

Glory to the brave defenders of Mariupol ♥️ https://t.co/j1SFFqAIwL — TessyMae (@toocunning) May 15, 2022

These men and women are strong beyond words.

I wish there will be a way to get them all out of there.

Slava Ukraini 🌻🇺🇦💓 — Marie M (@MarieM16779289) May 15, 2022

Perhaps this lonely singer thinks that is singing alone. The whole world is listening to you! From Argentina.. Slava Ukrainie!! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇺🇦🇺🇦 — carcis anwalt (@AnwaltCarcis) May 16, 2022

The Ukrainian people are so inspiring ! — Emily Wood (@Elwoodsy) May 15, 2022

Not even a #EurovisionSongContest stage set could match the raw authenticity of this. Bravo, Slava Ukrainii to our defenders and Kalush Orchestra ✊⚔️💙💛#StandUpForUkraine #RussiaGoHome https://t.co/WRXWzSbOUf — Kitt Carpathian 🇺🇦 🍞🧂 (@GrowRareFlowers) May 16, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s song Stefania won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday. Stefania features scenes from the war-torn country and women in combat gear. Moving scenes amid the turmoil add to the political tone of the song.

The music video shows women soldiers taking children from bombarded buildings, and greeting kids in shelters. As per the video credits, it was shot at adversely affected areas including Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, and Hostomel in Ukraine.

The song was written by lead singer Psiuk as a tribute to his mother. However, since Russia’s invasion, Stefania has assumed significance, with the line, “I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed.”

The music band, Kalush Orchestra, includes folklore experts and they club traditional folk melodies and contemporary hip hop in Ukraine’s defence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the victory, saying he hoped Ukraine would be able to host the contest next year and predicting the “victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off.”