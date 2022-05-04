scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Ukrainian nurse, who lost her legs in Russian shelling, gets married in hospital, shares first dance

Oksana and Viktor got married in a hospital in Lviv.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 12:28:47 pm
Ukraine nurse gets married after losing her legs, Ukraine couple gets married in hospital, Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine war, Indian ExpressOksana, who worked as a nurse, lost both her legs and four fingers on her left hand after a landmine exploded near her as she was returning home with Viktor.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has shared a video of a newly-wedded couple sharing their first dance in a hospital in Lviv.

The couple in the video posted Tuesday is Oksana and Viktor, who got married after being together for six years and having two kids.

ALSO READ |‘Focused on saving our country’: Ukrainian bridal brand is now making army uniform, wins praise online

On March 27, 2022, Oksana, who worked as a nurse in the city of Lysychansk, lost both her legs and four fingers on her left hand after a landmine exploded near her as she was returning home with Viktor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Luckily, she survived the accident after she was evacuated to Dnipro and underwent four operations. As per Sky New, she will be able to get prosthetics in future after her wounds fully recover.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>

Despite these bleak circumstances, the couple decided to officiate their relationship with a wedding. A week ago, Oksana and Viktor were joined by their kids in a Lviv hospital for their wedding celebrations.

The wedding took place in the hospital as its staff prepared the wedding cake and Oksana wore her white wedding dress along with a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian flower crown. The video of their first dance, in which Viktor is seen holding Oksana as they both dance together, went viral on social media.

Oksana and Viktor are not the first couples to tie the knot during the war. In March, Lesya and Valeriy got married at the front lines wearing their military uniform.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement