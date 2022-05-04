Watch: Ukrainian nurse, who lost her legs in Russian shelling, gets married in hospital, shares first dance

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has shared a video of a newly-wedded couple sharing their first dance in a hospital in Lviv.

The couple in the video posted Tuesday is Oksana and Viktor, who got married after being together for six years and having two kids.

On March 27, 2022, Oksana, who worked as a nurse in the city of Lysychansk, lost both her legs and four fingers on her left hand after a landmine exploded near her as she was returning home with Viktor.

Luckily, she survived the accident after she was evacuated to Dnipro and underwent four operations. As per Sky New, she will be able to get prosthetics in future after her wounds fully recover.

Despite these bleak circumstances, the couple decided to officiate their relationship with a wedding. A week ago, Oksana and Viktor were joined by their kids in a Lviv hospital for their wedding celebrations.

The wedding took place in the hospital as its staff prepared the wedding cake and Oksana wore her white wedding dress along with a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian flower crown. The video of their first dance, in which Viktor is seen holding Oksana as they both dance together, went viral on social media.

This wedding is taking place in a hospital. The bride is a 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both legs and some fingers in an explosion. The newlyweds have been together for six years. We wish them countless happy years to come. Ukraine stands strong thanks to people like them. pic.twitter.com/oiyZNrEJTo — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 2, 2022

Oksana and Viktor are not the first couples to tie the knot during the war. In March, Lesya and Valeriy got married at the front lines wearing their military uniform.