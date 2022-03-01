Ukrainian man moves land mine with his bare hands. Watch video

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been fighting with grit and courage. Now, a Ukrainian man has left netizens stunned as he reportedly moved a land mine in the port city of Berdyansk.

In a 38-second clip, the man clad in jeans and a black jacket is seen crossing a road with the landmine in his hand. He moves it to the nearby forest area with his bare hands all the while puffing a cigarette.

Away from the hustle and bustle of traffic, the man places the explosive device in a deserted area and averts major tragedy. The man, who recorded the video, is also heard laughing in response to his words.

Watch the video:

A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 27, 2022

“A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” read the caption of the clip shared by The New Voice of Ukraine.

The clip has been viewed more than 2.6 million times so far. Praises poured in for the Ukrainian citizen in the comments section. “Removing a large heavy mine like this intended for a heavy vehicle to ride over and push down the button like mechanism, is far safer than messing with a smaller personal ordinance. Still, very brave. All the Ukrainians are,” said a user.

Removing a large heavy mine like this intended for a heavy vehicle to ride over and push down the button like mechanism, is far safer than messing with a smaller personal ordinance. Still, very brave. All the Ukrainians are. — Mr. Steven Jarvis (@crookedpinkie1) February 27, 2022

In all seriousness, I haven’t seen so much heart before the last 4 days. The people of Ukraine, you are all simply amazing — Justin Smith (@juzzysmith) February 27, 2022

I’m surprised he could walk so evenly without stumbling on them. Salute! — Channing King (@ChanningKing) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers at a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, were killed after being hit by Russian artillery, reported the Associated Press. This came after Moscow shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Monday and closed in on the capital Kyiv, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.