Ukrainian journalist with BBC tears up seeing wreckage of home in Kyiv during live broadcast

An Ukrainian journalist working with the BBC teared up on live television on Friday as she was shown footage of her house in Kyiv, destroyed in the Russian invasion.

Olga Malchevska was discussing the latest developments in the war with her colleague Karin Giannione, when the footage appeared on the screen. “This building is my home,” Malchevska told presenter Giannone at the studio in London. “I can’t believe what I am seeing is where I used to live.”

While speaking, Malchevska received a text message from her mother, who she said was taking shelter in the basement of another building. “I’ve just got a message from my mum,” she said, picking up her phone. “She’s been taking shelter, she’s hiding in the basement. Luckily she wasn’t in our building.”

“When we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not have imagined that at 3 am London time I would find out that my home is bombed,” Malchevska said.

After the segment was aired, Giannione took to Twitter to say she and her colleagues did not know until the footage was shown that Malchevska had a direct link to the building. “Thankfully Olga’s family is safe,” Giannione added.

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention across social media sites. Many were in awe of how Malchevska managed to keep calm.

“This brings home the reality and pain of war and the palpable horror involved,” a Twitter user wrote. “In this day of 24 hour news and social media, it’s easy to become a spectator and removed from the reality and destruction involved,” the user added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday. Russian forces have entered the country from several sides, and have advanced on the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian officials warned of street fighting on Saturday, and urged residents to take shelter.