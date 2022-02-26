scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

Ukrainian journalist with BBC tears up seeing wreckage of home in Kyiv during live broadcast

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Olga Malchevska was discussing the latest developments in the war with her colleague Karin Giannione on BBC when she saw her own home being destroyed by bombings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 26, 2022 11:54:24 am
ukraine, russia, ukraine war, russian ukraine conflict, bbc journlust finds home bomed in kyiv, Olga Malchevska, Olga Malchevska kyiv home bombed, indian expressLuckily, the journalist's family was safe and not harmed in the bombings.

An Ukrainian journalist working with the BBC teared up on live television on Friday as she was shown footage of her house in Kyiv, destroyed in the Russian invasion.

Olga Malchevska was discussing the latest developments in the war with her colleague Karin Giannione, when the footage appeared on the screen. “This building is my home,” Malchevska told presenter Giannone at the studio in London. “I can’t believe what I am seeing is where I used to live.”

Also in Ukraine conflict | Man breaks down as he bids goodbye to daughter, stays back to fight

While speaking, Malchevska received a text message from her mother, who she said was taking shelter in the basement of another building. “I’ve just got a message from my mum,” she said, picking up her phone. “She’s been taking shelter, she’s hiding in the basement. Luckily she wasn’t in our building.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

“When we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not have imagined that at 3 am London time I would find out that my home is bombed,” Malchevska said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After the segment was aired, Giannione took to Twitter to say she and her colleagues did not know until the footage was shown that Malchevska had a direct link to the building. “Thankfully Olga’s family is safe,” Giannione added.

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention across social media sites. Many were in awe of how Malchevska managed to keep calm.

“This brings home the reality and pain of war and the palpable horror involved,” a Twitter user wrote. “In this day of 24 hour news and social media, it’s easy to become a spectator and removed from the reality and destruction involved,” the user added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday. Russian forces have entered the country from several sides, and have advanced on the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian officials warned of street fighting on Saturday, and urged residents to take shelter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement