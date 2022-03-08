Ukrainian girl plays the violin in a bomb shelter. Watch heart touching video

As the war in Ukraine has been dragging for more than 10 days and escalating, people have sought shelter in basements and beneath bridges. A heart touching video of a girl playing the violin inside one such bomb shelter has taken the internet by storm.

The girl played Nich yaka misiachna translated as What a Moonlit Night in English, the 19th-century Ukrainian folk song composed by Mykola Lysenko. The song includes lyrics from a poem by Mykhailo Starytsky.

“In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

“What we do in bomb shelters when they bomb us from the sky,” Liubov Tsybulska, advisor to MFA, Ukraine wrote as she shared the clip.

“When this war is over, this, alongside images of the wedding and alike, will forever stand as a mark of your heroism, bravery and exceptional win against darkness,” commented another user.

When this war is over, this, alongside images of the wedding and alike, will forever stand as a mark of your heroism, bravery and exceptional win against darkness. — Jesper Ravn (@JsprRavn) March 7, 2022

…the music is the crossroads of life we have gathered. It is our heart’s song of love and peace…. It is a message from the womb of Eternity…🙏🪷🙏 — Irmina Santaika (@HealingArtCom) March 7, 2022

Hauntingly beautiful — chai (@chaicornwall) March 7, 2022

The Guardian News identified the girl as a violinist and teacher Vera Lytovchenko. She was playing the violin for fellow Kharkiv residents.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered the 13th day on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Russian troops have been making significant advancements in southern Ukraine while Kyiv, the capital, has been fortified by Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers.

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24, hundreds have been killed and more than 1.5 million people have fled the country as others have been forced to take shelter in bunkers and underground stations.