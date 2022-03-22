scorecardresearch
Must Read

Ukrainian girl who went viral after singing from bomb shelter, performs at charity concert in Poland

7-year-old Amelia Anisovych earlier went viral for singing the hit Disney song from a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2022 3:22:12 pm
ukraine girl sing let it go bomb shelter, music ukraine bomb shelter, ukrain girl national anthem poland, ukraine refugees, poland ukraine charity concert, good news, indian expressWearing traditional Ukrainian costume, the girl sand her country's national anthem at a charity concert.

Music truly has the power of healing and bridging all differences. In a powerful testament to that, a little Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing at a bomb shelter in the war-torn country, has mesmerised the world once again after singing at a concert in Poland.

As Russian forces bombed Ukrainian towns, music became a symbol of resilience amid all the mayhem. Amid that mayhem, seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych left people around the world teary-eyed, singing Let it Go amid a group of family members and neighbours on March 6 while hiding at a shelter in Kyiv.

Also Watch |Slovak cops play with refugee kids at Ukraine border, video melts hearts

Now, weeks after the poignant video, little Anisovych is back once again wowing all on the internet as she beautifully sang her country’s national anthem in Poland at the Atlas Arena in Lodz. Singing acapella, wearing Ukraine’s traditional clothes, she melted the audience’s heart present at the arena for a benefit concert, “Together With Ukraine”. The audience was heard reacting by breaking out into thundering applause for her pitch-perfect performance.

As she went viral, singing the inspiring lyrics in Ukrainian from the song in Disney’s hit film Frozen, it also caught the eye of Idina Menzel, the voice behind the iconic number.

The “Together With Ukraine” event raised more than $380,000, CBS News reported, to support Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), which is providing aid to people displaced by the Russian invasion. The report added the little girl fled to Poland and was now with her grandmother and brother, but her parents are still in Kyiv.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

More than three million people have been forced to leave Ukraine in the recent conflict, most moving to neighbouring EU nations to seek refuge. According to Unicef, half of that number are little children and some of them even had to even travel alone as elders stayed back to defend their country.

The video of the little girl once again created a huge buzz online, with netizens hailing her as a “beacon of hope”. While most were glad she is safe and in Poland, others wished that she is reunited with her parents soon.

