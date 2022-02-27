Ukrainian football players left teary-eyed as Manchester City, Everton offer support

Heartbreaking videos have been emerging from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. One such video of two Ukrainian football players getting emotional while their football clubs extended solidarity to their country has gone viral. Ahead of the Premier League clash on Sunday, Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitaly Mykolenko were left teary-eyed.

Heartbreaking to see Oleksandr Zinchenko in tears before kick-off as both teams show their support for Ukraine 💔 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bZYNyziMSh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

It was the first game for the two Ukrainians after the Russian attack and the video of them breaking down into tears has left netizens emotional. “That was so emotional watching the few minutes before kick-off. Beautifully done #Everton,” commented a user.

That was so emotional watching the few minutes before kick-off. Beautifully done #Everton. — Block 12 ⚽️ (@Block12Arsenal) February 26, 2022

Both clubs offered support for the country while the duo stood up to applaud from the substitutes bench for the game at Goodison Park in England.

Before that, the Ukrainian pair hugged each other during the warm-up while they came close in the field. Zinchenko was seen brimming with emotion as they held each other, The Sun reported.

“Dude I got teary every time I saw Zinchenko’s face, he’s so wrecked, understandably,” commented a user.

Man City’s Zinchenko & Everton’s Mykolenko embrace during the warm-up 🇺🇦 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NjgrQOTlOf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

In solidarity with Ukraine, Manchester City players wore ‘No War’ shirts on top of their training gear and displayed the invaded country’s flag, as per Fox Sports report.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv. As Russian forces started moving in towards the Ukrainian capital from all sides, two large explosions were heard south of Kyiv in Vasylkiv early on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters.