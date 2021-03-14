scorecardresearch
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves to each other to ‘fix relationship’

Tired of occasional break-ups, Alexandr Kudlay 33 and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28 decided to handcuff themselves to each other on valentine’s day and started documenting their experience on social media.

March 14, 2021
March 14, 2021 2:29:01 pm
Tired of occasional break-ups, the couple decided to handcuff their hands together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A Ukrainian couple has handcuffed themselves to each other for three months in an attempt to save their on and off relationship. The couple’s rather bizarre experiment is now gaining attention on social media.

Tired of their frequent break-ups, Alexandr Kudlay 33 and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28 decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine’s Day and started documenting their experience on social media.

From freshening up in the morning and grocery shopping to surfing the web together, the couple has been doing it all together for a month now, without having any personal space.

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, put on socks in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Picture credit: Reuters)

According to news agency Reuters, the couple has garnered thousands of new followers on Instagram as they chronicled their life, and has even appeared on local talk shows

Take a look here:

Though the couple admits that tension still persists between them, they say they have found a positive and productive way to sort through their issues.

“Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight,” Kudlay told Reuters. “But when we approach a dead end and there is no understanding between us, we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

