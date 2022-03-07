‘Love in the time of war’: Ukrainian couple gets married on the frontline

A Ukrainian couple got married on the frontline near Kyiv on Sunday and videos of their wedding have captured hearts online amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A video shared by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed a soldier officiating the wedding of the couple, who then kissed each other and the bride was given a flower bouquet. They received applause and were showered with flowers. Klitschko was also seen greeting them.

Сьогодні вітав бійців одного з батальйонів тероборони столиці Лесю та Валерія. Вони давно живуть в цивільному шлюбі, а тепер вирішили обвінчатися. Церемонія відбулася поруч з одним із блок-постів. Життя триває! І життя Києва, киян, нашої держави ми будемо захищати! pic.twitter.com/ys2kNN12Ws — Віталій Кличко (@Vitaliy_Klychko) March 6, 2022

Wearing the military uniform, the couple was seen smiling cheerfully during the ceremony. The bride switched her military helmet to a white veil.

In another video shared by Paul Ronzheimer, a reporter with German news outlet BILD-Zeitung, the couple was seen accompanied by a group of fellow soldiers singing a song as one of them was seen playing a Ukrainian folk musical instrument.

This couple, Lesya and Valeriy, just got married next to the frontline in Kyiv. They are with the territorial defense. pic.twitter.com/S6Z8mGpxx9 — Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) March 6, 2022

“This couple, Lesya and Valeriy, just got married next to the frontline in Kyiv. They are with the territorial defense,” read the caption of the tweet.

Greetings and congratulations poured in the comments section. “beauty even in war congratulations to the beautiful couple. Wishing them a long & beautiful life full of happiness & joy,” commented a user.

ABC reported that the couple has been together for 22 years and the bride quit her job after the war started on February 24. She joined the territorial defence forces to fight for her country. The couple, who have a daughter, had not met each other since the war began until they got married on Sunday.

“It is very sad that this (the Russian invasion) happened to us, that our family cannot be together. I’m happy that we are alive, that this day started, that my husband is alive, and he is with me,” the bride was quoted as saying by ABC.

“We decided who knows what will happen tomorrow. We should get married in front of the state, in front of God. And we have an adult daughter, and I think she’s happy that we finally did it,” she added.

As Russia intensified shelling in Ukraine, the number of refugees fleeing the war-torn country has crossed more than 1.5 million in 10 days, Reuters reported.