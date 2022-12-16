Watch: Ukrainian cops rescue woman, dog trapped in frozen lake

Amid missile strikes by Russia and the gripping winter cold, Ukrainians have been struggling to survive in their country. Police officers in the war-torn nation recently rescued a woman who ventured into a frozen lake along with her dog and got trapped in a thick sheet of ice.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows officers heading towards the frozen lake. One of them removes his clothes and bravely steps into the lake, using a rope to pull out the distressed woman and her dog. The duo is soon seen heading to safety along with the police personnel.

“Ukrainian police officers bravely venture into a frozen lake to save a woman and her dog who were trapped on thin ice,” ABC captioned the clip. The police force earned plaudits online for risking life and saving the woman. A user commented, “Brave Ukrainians.” Another user wrote, “That man build different.” A third user commented, “Bless them.”

Recently, Pope Francis was left in tears as he prayed for peace in Ukraine during his annual Christmas visit to venerate a statue of Virgin Mary in Rome. He was seen choking up in front of a crowd that was seen applauding. Earlier, a Ukrainian doctor shared a video on social media showing how his team performed an open-heart surgery on a child amid a power cut in the strife-ravaged region, leaving netizens emotional.

Explosions were reported in at least three cities in Ukraine on Friday and authorities in the country said Russia launched a major missile attack. Explosions reportedly occurred in Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv while air raid alarms were sounded across the country.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities were quoted as saying by the Associated Press that they prevented a Russian attack on Kyiv as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones. There was no casualty, even though five buildings were damaged. The snow-covered capital has been affected by regular Russian attacks in recent weeks.