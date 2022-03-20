‘Focused on saving our country’: Ukrainian bridal brand is now making army uniform, wins praise online

To support the Ukrainian military fighting for the country, a fashion brand known for its wedding and evening gowns is now making clothes for the war-ravaged country’s soldiers and medical workers. Milla Nova employees’ strenuous efforts over the last two weeks making clothing for Ukraine’s defence and medical personnel have won praise online.

“Along with wedding gowns, we produce clothes for our defenders and medics. Along with making brides around the world happy, we are focused on saving our country and not dying from the Russian missiles. That is the reality of Ukraine now. We are trying to help as much as we possibly can and encourage everyone to unite and help too Only together can we overcome evil with good! #DefendUkraine #StandWithUkraine,” read Milla Nova’s Instagram post.

Women were also seen knitting military cloths and materials in other photographs posted by the Lviv-headquartered company.

“Fashion has always been a powerful ground to express artists’ beliefs. Thus Milla Nova designed special gowns to make a statement: to support Ukraine and protest against the war,” read another post as the company shared a photograph of Ukrainian flag-themed gown.

It has also made gowns with the theme of the Ukrainian flag and plans to sell them as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to raise charitable funds for the war-torn country.

Netizens loved the gown and one user commented, “A piece of art, so wonderful.”

The fashion brand’s CEO Ulyana Kyrychuk told CNN she began putting a series of plans in place ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kyrychuk added she is focused on supporting her staff and said every decision she’s made is “with the people in mind.”

According to a CNN report, women represent 98 per cent of the workforce in Milla Nova. The employees have been working overtime to meet their targets along with making clothes for soldiers. They have made 1,500 items so far. The company has set up a makeshift workshop in Warsaw, the Polish capital, and 70 employees have been evacuated to the neighbouring country. Meanwhile, 450 employees remain in Lviv, the CNN report added.