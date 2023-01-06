Overwhelmed with joy, Ukrainian boys hug each other and fall. Reunion video melts hearts online

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, friends and families have been separated. Spreading cheer in the midst of gloom, a moving video featuring the reunion of two boys who seem to be Ukrainian brothers has taken the internet by storm.

The clip shared by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shows a boy clad in winter clothes standing in a railway station. As he stares at people descending from a train, he seems surprised. Another boy is seen running towards him. Both of them hug each other tightly and fall down onto the platform. They remain on the snow-clad floor for a while, overwhelmed with joy. The boy also hugs the woman accompanying the other boy.

This is what we're fighting for. 📹: juliaivanova693/TikTok pic.twitter.com/QYJeHqiHdJ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 5, 2023

“This is what we’re fighting for,” Gerashchenko captioned the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 25,000 views on Twitter. Their reunion melted hearts online and some users said the clip was captured from Poland. A user commented, “Brothers in Arms can’t do this enough justice.” Another user wrote, “From the signs at the station, this is in Poland. So not at home in Ukraine yet, but reunited still…” A third user commented, “Am not crying.”

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire in the wake of Orthodox Christmas being celebrated from Friday noon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected it. Zelenskyy touted it as a trick to inhibit the progress of Ukraine’s forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Last week, at least 89 Russian soldiers were killed by a Ukrainian missile strike against a large building hosting Russian troops in Makiivka. Since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, millions have fled the country and several have been killed.