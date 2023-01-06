scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Overwhelmed with joy, Ukrainian boys hug each other and fall. Reunion video melts hearts online

The clip shared by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has amassed more than 25,000 views on Twitter.

Ukranian brothers reunion, reunion in Poland, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine, Ukranian boys reunite, indian expressBoth of them hug each other tightly and fall down onto the platform.
Listen to this article
Overwhelmed with joy, Ukrainian boys hug each other and fall. Reunion video melts hearts online
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, friends and families have been separated. Spreading cheer in the midst of gloom, a moving video featuring the reunion of two boys who seem to be Ukrainian brothers has taken the internet by storm.

The clip shared by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shows a boy clad in winter clothes standing in a railway station. As he stares at people descending from a train, he seems surprised. Another boy is seen running towards him. Both of them hug each other tightly and fall down onto the platform. They remain on the snow-clad floor for a while, overwhelmed with joy. The boy also hugs the woman accompanying the other boy.

“This is what we’re fighting for,” Gerashchenko captioned the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 25,000 views on Twitter. Their reunion melted hearts online and some users said the clip was captured from Poland. A user commented, “Brothers in Arms can’t do this enough justice.” Another user wrote, “From the signs at the station, this is in Poland. So not at home in Ukraine yet, but reunited still…” A third user commented, “Am not crying.”

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire in the wake of Orthodox Christmas being celebrated from Friday noon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected it. Zelenskyy touted it as a trick to inhibit the progress of Ukraine’s forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

Last week, at least 89 Russian soldiers were killed by a Ukrainian missile strike against a large building hosting Russian troops in Makiivka. Since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, millions have fled the country and several have been killed.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:48 IST
Next Story

Gopichand reveals when Prabhas will get married; Salaar actor teased with photos of Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close