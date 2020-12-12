Ukraine woman struggles to walk across icy street, video goes viral

"This is what 2020 has been for most of us," wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

People on the streets of Ukraine struggled to walk after ice covered the area. However, it was one woman’s constant attempt to make it down the pavement that has gone viral on social media.

In the 1.02-minute video clip, a woman continues to slip and fall, before eventually crawling across only to slip again and come back to the starting point.

Watch the video here:

CCTV footage captured in Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday shows people struggling to walk downhill due to ice covering the street in the city centre. Over 4,000 sweepers were deployed to remove the ice from the city streets. pic.twitter.com/yhmpTWqb5I — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 11, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to take note of the woman’s struggle.

While many could relate to her situation, others were clearly amused. Some even compared the woman’s struggle to the struggles of the ongoing year. “This is what 2020 has been for most of us,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

I’m really sorry to the people of Ukraine and hopefully nobody got hurt but I can’t stop laughing at the lone ranger trying so determinedly to go up. Gonna get popcorn and watch this all weekend — Joan Wilson (@joaniewhistle) December 11, 2020

I’m sorry that I laughed so bad😂😂😂hope she’s ok — Hurley (@Hurley_HeLi) December 12, 2020

My worst nightmare. I like the lady who has it sussed with the one-foot-in-front-of-the-other-shuffle step! 😂 — Anita Cook (@NeatyC) December 11, 2020

I can’t stop watching, choking here 😭😭😭 — Patrick Sloan (@The_0utlaw_Torn) December 11, 2020

Broo the struggle 😭😭😭 this what 2020 has been for most of us lmao — cho ⚡︎ (@anisnxbila) December 12, 2020

This woman’s repeated struggles navigating an icy sidewalk remind me of the fun that was 2020… https://t.co/3CQcApd4rQ — Daryl Chalberg (@DarylChalberg) December 11, 2020

