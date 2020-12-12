scorecardresearch
Ukraine woman struggles to walk across icy street, video goes viral

While many could relate to her situation, others were clearly amused. Some even compared the woman's struggle to the struggles of the ongoing year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 12, 2020 1:12:30 pm
"This is what 2020 has been for most of us," wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

People on the streets of Ukraine struggled to walk after ice covered the area. However, it was one woman’s constant attempt to make it down the pavement that has gone viral on social media.

In the 1.02-minute video clip, a woman continues to slip and fall, before eventually crawling across only to slip again and come back to the starting point.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to take note of the woman’s struggle.

While many could relate to her situation, others were clearly amused. Some even compared the woman’s struggle to the struggles of the ongoing year. “This is what 2020 has been for most of us,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

