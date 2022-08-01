‘War-life balance’: Ukrainian rescuer proposes to partner amid siren wails

Updated: August 1, 2022 8:16:02 pm
Amid the ravages of the war, the Ukrainian people are still finding time to have some moments of joy, be it to have an impromptu musical performance or a planned dance routine.
In a recent video, an emergency rescuer enlisted in Ukraine’s war efforts is seen proposing to his partner by getting down on a knee and presenting her with a ring.
The woman tearfully accepts the proposal as the sounds of sirens echo in the background. The couple is surrounded by members of the emergency rescue service and onlookers who record their happy moments on phone cameras.
This is our life now – we joke about “war-life balance”.
This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy.
It is all intertwined, and no one’s life is untouched by war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Bzh2nG7VjQ
The undated video was posted on Twitter by Anton Herashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs. “This is our life now – we joke about “war-life balance”. This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one’s life is untouched by war in Ukraine,” Herashchenko wrote.
The 25-second clip has so far gathered over 21,000 views and thousands of likes. Commenting on the tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Love and luck to these young people ❤️”. Another user wrote, “Wonderful. Congratulations to this lovely couple ❤️❤️”.
In the months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, many Ukrainian couples have got engaged or married on the frontline.
