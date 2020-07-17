Watch: Ukrainian news anchor’s tooth falls out on live TV, and she doesn’t miss a beat

People on social media lauded her for her poise and professionalism. (Source: Marichka Padalko/ Instagram) People on social media lauded her for her poise and professionalism. (Source: Marichka Padalko/ Instagram)

A Ukrainian news anchor is being lauded as she kept her cool when her tooth fell out of her mouth while on air. Marichka Padalko, an anchor of the country’s TSN channel, was reading the news live during the prime-time show at night when part of her front tooth fell out.

Padalko had simply lifted her hand up to catch the tooth and continued her report. However, the gap left by the missing tooth was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers and a buzz started online soon.

“Yes, I really lost a part of my front tooth today during the live broadcast of TSN at 9:00,” she confirmed on her personal account as the video clip of the segment started circulating online. “Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable,” wrote the news anchor online, calling the incident her “most curious experience”, adding something like this has never happened in her twenty-long year career as a presenter.

“Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed. This episode was deliberately not posted on the TSN YouTube channel. But we underestimated the attention of our viewers,” she wrote. The clip actually garnered a lot of attention after popular blogger @ekulka posted this in her profile.

Watch the moment here:

The mother-of-three explained that the broken tooth resulted from an accident with her daughter more than 10 years ago. Giving details about the backstory, she wrote: “I had a heavy metal alarm clock in my bedroom and one time my little daughter grabbed it and started swinging it around while I was sleeping. It hit half of my tooth when I was yawning in the bed.”

She had followed her dentist’s advice to avoid biting on hard food with her front tooth, but she forgot to keep that routine until the end of her treatment, and that’s exactly what resulted in the accident.

“Throughout this story, I was personally impressed by the amount of support I received – both in the comments and in personal messages,” she concluded her post, thanking everyone who lauded her for being calm and displaying professionalism.

She said her colleague wrote to her saying, “you reacted as if you lost your teeth every day”. And not just her colleagues, many TV journalist commented on the post and praised her for handling the situation like “a boss” and said her reaction to the entire episode was inspiring.

She and her network later shared a photo of her, smiling widely showing that she got her teeth fixed with a positive message. “To live today, not … yesterday. I share this slogan like never before. Thank you,” Padalko wrote.

