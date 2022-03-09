Ukraine military band plays ‘Don’t Worry be Happy’ in front of sand barricades, video moves artist

As Ukrainians try to defend their country against the Russian invasion, music has played a big part to provide some solace amid all chaos. Now, a military band is going viral for their performance outside Odessa’s Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Playing Bobby McFerrin’s iconic hit track Don’t Worry be Happy in front of a barricade made of sandbags near the famous opera theatre in central Odessa, army personnel tried to keep spirits high. A video of the performance, which many dubbed an act of defiance, has started a huge buzz online.

Dressed in army fatigues, the military band was seen performing the 80’s feet-tapping number, playing various brass band instruments like the trumpet and tuba among others.

As the clip started doing rounds on the internet, wowing people around the world, it also reached McFerrin, who reshared the video on his YouTube channel.

Along with the military band, other local artists also participated in the street performance to motivate people facing a humanitarian crisis. “We did not surrender Odessa to Hitler, and we will not surrender it to anyone else,” Galyna Zitser, director of the Odessa Philharmonic which on Tuesday put on its first performance since the war began last month, told Reuters.

“I can’t say that I’m not scared, I am very scared, especially when we see this news, broken cities, dead soldiers,” Zitser said, adding god will protect the country.

Netizens on social media were amazed how in such desperate times, Ukrainians have been turning to music to keep on fighting.

These Ukrainians playing Bobby McFerrin’s “Don't Worry Be Happy” in front Odessa’s Opera House — as Russia invades — speaks volumes… t.co/LJdEky5qXt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 9, 2022

Overwhelmed by the incredible bravery and resolve of the Ukrainians …#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 t.co/5aJdyp8MKw — Russell England 😷💉💙🇪🇺🧳🌻🇺🇦 (@RussellEngland) March 9, 2022

I’ve a massive lump in my throat listening to this. Not sure I believe in God but God bless them x t.co/ZbFtpF7PpG — Jacqui Wicks (@Wicksy_Wicks) March 9, 2022

What an amazing response in the face of shit like this … Bringing #BobbyMcFerrin's sunny joyfulness into the heart of icy Odessa … Respect, makers of art! t.co/nswGbMH2EV — Anton Blake Horowitz 🌎 🆘 (@Antonblakeactor) March 9, 2022

Ukraine 🇺🇦 is setting new standards for bravery and positivity. — Lehrer Lutz 🇺🇦 (@lehrerlutz) March 8, 2022

Ukrainians are astounding. Unity, Determination and Surprise every single day. 💕 #SlavaUkraine — Alan C 🇺🇦 Слава Україні! (@Konn63) March 8, 2022

Courage next level. Ukrainian nation has rewritten the entire script of what love for country looks like. Shifted paradigms & force us to critically examine Everything of our leaders and ourselves.I love them.Ukrainians forever in my heart and mind.❤️🎚️🙏🏽🌻🇿🇦#IStandWithUkriane — Loren Arries (@LorenArries) March 8, 2022

These folks are an inspiration for me. They are standing for their rights, and for our rights, and making this world a better place to live. We have to support them, make sacrifices and takes risks. Most things worth in life require hard-work and risk taking. — J Fernández Rossier (@jfrossier) March 8, 2022

Not going to lie, my eyes welled up with tears. Jesus… they're supposed to be inside the opera house making music, not outside defending her. 🥺💔🇺🇦 (All opera houses are she/her IMO). — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) March 8, 2022

Unbelievable at a time of war. Ukrainian people are the most resilient caring people ever. Stay safe our friends 💔💔💔💙💛 — Nurture Health Ireland (@NurtureHealth2) March 9, 2022

One good thing about music,is when it hits you,you feel no pain — BW (@RW26755619) March 9, 2022

Brave people! An act of resistance telling people to keep their spirits up despite the horrors of war. — Слава Україні! 🇺🇦 (@fortisradix) March 9, 2022