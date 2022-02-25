scorecardresearch
Ukraine conflict: Man breaks down as he bids goodbye to daughter, stays back to fight

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law in the country following Russian invasion, all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are now banned from leaving the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 5:35:10 pm
ukraine, russia, ukraine russia conflict, ukrainine father says bye to daughter, ukraine man daughter safe zone, viral video, indian expressThe video has been going viral across social media platforms leaving millions teary-eyed. (Source: @Newnews_eu/ Twitter)

As Ukraine came under the three-sided military attack from air, land and sea by Russia – citizens were seen trying to flee their homeland. But a video of a father staying back to fight for his country, while sending his daughter to a safe zone has left all heartbroken worldwide.

In an emotional video, the man was seen kissing his little girl goodbye, patting her on the head and trying hard to hold back his tears. But as his daughter hugged him, he too was seen breaking down as he tried to comfort her.

Also in Ukraine crisis |‘Sorry I Was Not Your Mother’: American actress’ poem to Putin draws flak

Finally, the girl along with her mother was seen boarding the bus, presumably heading for a safe zone, as the man was seen placing his hands on the window, bidding farewell to his family.

“Families are being forced to take the agonizing decision to split up,” one witness said, according to The Sun. “Women and children are heading to the safe zones while the men stay behind to fight to protect their homes.”

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law in the country following Russian invasion, all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are now banned from leaving the country.

“The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that due to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, a certain category of citizens is temporarily restricted from leaving Ukraine,” the country’s interior ministry announced.

The ban is aimed at “guaranteeing Ukraine’s defence and the organisation of timely mobilisation,” DPSA said. The president has also encouraged Ukrainian citizens willing to fight to come forward and promised weapons for anyone who wants them. The country’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, has called on anyone with a Ukrainian passport to enlist in the army.

However, it’s not just this video, several other poignant images are going viral. Be it people standing in solidarity with Ukraine in Russia, or photos that reminded people of World War II.

