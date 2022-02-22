Netizens find resemblance between Ukraine crisis and scene from Family Guy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed decrees dispatching troops after recognising two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine—Donetsk and Luhansk enclaves—as independent republics. Amid speculations of a broader invasion on Ukraine, giving comic relief a clip from the American sitcom Family Guy has surfaced online and netizens have compared it with the Ukrainian crisis.

The old clip from Season 8 ‘Spies Reminiscent of Us‘ episode prompted Twitter users to draw parallels with what they said was posturing by Putin. The clip aired in 2009 shows the Russian leader brandishing several weapons as those around him keep gasping. However, he turns a baton into a coat hanger and uses an arrow from a crossbow to hang a tie. Finally, he takes out a machine gun, but only to light a cigarette much to the relief of others present in the room.

Watch the video:

The clip captioned “Putin’s Ukraine Strategy” shared by Twitter user Mohammed Soliman has fetched more than 1 million views so far. Users responded with memes and funny reactions in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday accused Russia of disturbing the peace and violating the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zelenskiy affirmed that Ukraine will not give up its land but is committed to a “peaceful and diplomatic path”.

Putin ordered the deployment of troops to “keep the peace” in the two breakaway regions. An emergency UN Security Council meeting has taken place deliberating on the developments. The United States has also imposed sanctions, blocking trade and investment in the regions.