UK wildlife park forced to move parrots after they start ‘swearing’ at visitors

The birds have now been separated from one another and placed in different colonies.

While talking birds are a great crowd-pullers, a British wildlife park had to take the decision of moving a group of parrots after they were found ‘swearing’ at visitors.

Five parrots at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney were temporarily removed from the viewing area after they were heard using cuss words. Most visitors were amused and laughed at this, but park officials said this only encouraged their behaviour.

“The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again,” Steve Nichols, the park’s chief executive, told Evening Standard. The park decided to remove the parrots keeping young visitors and children in mind.

The park later released photos of the five offenders on their Facebook page:

The parrots — named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson and Billy — were given to the park by different owners in August and were placed in quarantine together. However, after being moved into the main outdoor aviaries recently, the parrots got heads turning thanks to the choice of words.

“Literally within 20 minutes of being in the introductory, we were told that they had sworn at a customer, and for the next group of people, all sorts of obscenities came out,” Nichols told Lincolnshire Live.

The parrots have now been moved into different colonies away from the main public area, and the staff is hoping they’ll become more family-friendly.

“I’m hoping they learn different words within colonies – but if they teach the others bad language and I end up with 250 swearing birds, I don’t know what we’ll do,” Nichols told BBC.

Many amused netizens asked for videos and some even offered to adopt the birds if the park couldn’t keep them:

Earlier, a parrot named Chico made waves on social media for his version of Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’.

