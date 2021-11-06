UK hairdresser uses trimmed locks to create portrait of PM Boris Johnson

Have you ever wondered what happens to all the hair that gets trimmed off at the salon? While there are plenty of options ranging from reusing it for wigs to fighting oil spills, a UK hairdresser had a bizarre alternative – a hairy artwork of Boris Johnson!

Davina Fox from Somerset collected all the locks she had trimmed over the course of the pandemic and used strands of various hues to create a mural of the British Prime Minister. As whacky as it sounds, photos of the one-of-a-kind creation has left some netizens queasy.

Fox took nearly 16 hours to complete the intricate 5-ft by 3-ft ‘hair art’, carefully arranging the snippings ranging from blonde to black on a white paper. “This is my Hair Art, hair i have cut from my clients, family and friends from the end of the 1st lockdown to the beginning of the 2nd lockdown,” Fox wrote, sharing images on her Facebook page.

Talking to The Sun, Fox said she decided to dedicate her artwork to the prime minister to express her gratitude for getting the country through the pandemic. “So what better way to say thank you than try to do a picture of him.”

A hairdresser for over 25 years, she told BBC News that she used to feel her profession was not as valued as it should be, but the pandemic changed the notion as they are now considered “essential” workers.

“There’s been stigma behind us, where if you’re not clever, you become a hairdresser and it’s seen to be one of those down graded jobs,” she said. The woman added that she took two days off from work to create the detailed artwork and would love it if the PM saw it.

Although people were impressed by her dedication and attention to detail, many confessed that the bushy artwork left them in two minds.