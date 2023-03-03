UK woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk under floorboards of her house

A UK woman was left shocked when she found a century old wrapper of Dairy Milk under her bathroom floorboards in her 1930s home. Emma Young from Plymouth stumbled upon Cadbury’s purple packet, which she initially thought was litter. However, the package was in pristine condition, which intrigued her and she approached the chocolate company for details, The Metro report said.

The 1930-1934 Cadbury’s Dairy Milk’s cost was six pence, approximately Rs 5.4. The packet said “Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate Neapolitan” and “made in the garden village of Bournville England.” While one side of it was chewed by mice, the rest of the part still remains in good condition. The woman plans to frame the packet and display it in her home.

“There’s no chocolate inside, someone’s had the treasure. It’s an obvious sleeve, I think the bar inside would have slid out. The house was built around 1932 and given its age and that the chocolate was only around between 1930-34, I’m wondering if it was a builder having a snack that left it,” she was quoted as saying by The Metro.

The 51-year-old woman and chocolate lover had a wide grin when she found the packet which was older than her two kids’ great grandmother.

The company Cadbury reacted to the rare finding. Cadbury’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Sun, “We were delighted to see the joy that this piece of Cadbury history has brought. As the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 hundred years.

“These 1930s Dairy Milk Neopolitans are a reminder that our chocolate plays a cherished role in people’s lives and we’re thrilled to hear that this particular discovery will be treasured forever.”