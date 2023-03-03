scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

UK woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk under floorboards of her house

The purple coloured packet found in pristine condition was from 1930-1934 and the chocolate's cost at that time was six pence.

CadburyThe chocolate packet was found under bathroom floorboards in a 1930s house in Devon. (Source: Cadbury UK @CadburyUK/Twitter)
Listen to this article
UK woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk under floorboards of her house
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A UK woman was left shocked when she found a century old wrapper of Dairy Milk under her bathroom floorboards in her 1930s home. Emma Young from Plymouth stumbled upon Cadbury’s purple packet, which she initially thought was litter. However, the package was in pristine condition, which intrigued her and she approached the chocolate company for details, The Metro report said.

The 1930-1934 Cadbury’s Dairy Milk’s cost was six pence, approximately Rs 5.4. The packet said “Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate Neapolitan” and “made in the garden village of Bournville England.” While one side of it was chewed by mice, the rest of the part still remains in good condition. The woman plans to frame the packet and display it in her home.

ALSO READ |Plumber finds 135-year-old note inside whisky bottle under floorboards of Scotland home

“There’s no chocolate inside, someone’s had the treasure. It’s an obvious sleeve, I think the bar inside would have slid out. The house was built around 1932 and given its age and that the chocolate was only around between 1930-34, I’m wondering if it was a builder having a snack that left it,” she was quoted as saying by The Metro.

The 51-year-old woman and chocolate lover had a wide grin when she found the packet which was older than her two kids’ great grandmother.

The company Cadbury reacted to the rare finding. Cadbury’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Sun, “We were delighted to see the joy that this piece of Cadbury history has brought. As the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 hundred years.

Also Read
Dog rescued from rubble in Turkey
Dog rescued from quake rubble after 23 days without food, water or sunlig...
Skier gets caught in avalanche
Skier gets swayed in avalanche, yet captures visual and pens note on scar...
Face like form in waves
'Goddess of water Amphitrite or late Queen Elizabeth': Netizens in awe as...
Blue flowers cover hills
'Heaven on Earth': Valley of blue flowers covering hills mesmerises netizens

“These 1930s Dairy Milk Neopolitans are a reminder that our chocolate plays a cherished role in people’s lives and we’re thrilled to hear that this particular discovery will be treasured forever.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 13:59 IST
Next Story

Neutral maternal behaviour linked with epigenetic changes in children: Study

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close