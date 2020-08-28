scorecardresearch
Boy saves mother’s life by dialling emergency number after seeing it on toy ambulance

Josh Chapman was playing with his brother when his mother fell unconscious. So he called emergency services who managed to locate their home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2020 3:45:18 pm
Josh Chapman was playing with his brother when his mother fell unconscious at their home in Telford, England. (Picture credit: Facebook/ West Mercia Police)

A five-year-old was praised online for his quick thinking after he dialled an emergency number to ensure his mother,  who had fallen unconscious, received medical help.

According to a Daily Mail report, Josh Chapman was playing with his brother when his mother fell unconscious at their home in Telford, England.

The five-year-old soon managed to dial 112, after spotting the emergency number on the side of his toy ambulance, the West Mercia Police said in a Facebook post.

Despite using a phone for the first time, the five-year-old managed to say on the call, while the police located Josh and his 18-month-old brother.

Josh’s mother, Caroline, was found to have fallen into a diabetic coma because her sugar levels had dropped.

Many who came across the Facebook post praised the boy for his bravery and quick thinking.

