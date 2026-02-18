British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison

After the outburst, several kiosks were left lying across the floor, and metal barriers and railings in the area appeared bent and displaced

A 35-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom was arrested after going on a destructive spree at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Videos circulating online show the man toppling a series of self-service check-in kiosks inside the terminal. He is first seen pushing the machines over one after another before forcefully slamming them onto the floor.

The situation quickly escalated when he grabbed a sign mounted on a metal pole and began striking the kiosks with it. Passengers watched in disbelief, with some hurriedly moving away from the chaos.

