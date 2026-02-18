British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison

A 35-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom was arrested after going on a destructive spree at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Videos circulating online show the man toppling a series of self-service check-in kiosks inside the terminal. He is first seen pushing the machines over one after another before forcefully slamming them onto the floor.
The situation quickly escalated when he grabbed a sign mounted on a metal pole and began striking the kiosks with it. Passengers watched in disbelief, with some hurriedly moving away from the chaos.
After the outburst, several kiosks were left lying across the floor, and metal barriers and railings in the area appeared bent and displaced.
According to reports in Hong Kong Free Press and the South China Morning Post, the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and drug possession. Authorities said roughly 10 kiosks were damaged, along with railings and nearby counters.
View this post on Instagram
An airport spokesperson said in a statement, “Airport Authority staff and airport security personnel rushed to the scene and warned the man to stop causing further damage. Police have arrested the man and launched an investigation.”
The police discovered that the tourist was carrying four Viagra pills without a prescription. Under Hong Kong law, unauthorised possession of certain regulated medicines can amount to illegal possession of a “Part 1 poison”. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for criminal damage and an additional two years for the drug-related offence, according to A View From the Wing, a travel blog.
Officials have not disclosed the man’s identity, and his motive remains unclear. Local media reported that he had arrived in Hong Kong in November 2025 on a six-month visa.
Megastar Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery and is recovering well. This procedure, called shoulder arthroscopy, is commonly used to diagnose and treat shoulder pain and injuries in active individuals and those with repetitive strain. Recovery time varies but following postoperative instructions and physiotherapy is crucial.