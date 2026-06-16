UK student with 9 hours of screen time reacts to Keir Starmer’s social media ban: ‘Stare at a wall’

British teenagers are far from thrilled about Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s planned social media ban, and one student’s candid reaction during a BBC interview has struck a chord online. Speaking from her classroom in Tarleton shortly after the policy was announced, a schoolgirl was asked what she would do on weekends once the restrictions take effect in spring 2027.
“Stare at a wall,” she replied bluntly.
Under the proposed rules, anyone under the age of 16 will be barred from accessing major social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and X.
The student questioned the reasoning behind the move, saying, “He seems pretty sure of it, and I’m not sure if I agree with him. I use most of my social media to contact my parents and family.” She revealed that she spends around nine hours on screens during weekends and said her biggest concern was “not being able to contact my friends” once the ban comes into force.
A UK student’s reaction is going viral after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain will ban children younger than 16 from using social media.
During a BBC interview, the student revealed her screen time was nine hours over the weekend. When asked how she’d fill all that extra… pic.twitter.com/JolEWaoQDm
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2026
Her classmates appeared to share the same view. When a BBC reporter asked if anyone supported the measure, not a single student raised a hand. The classroom instead responded with folded arms and stony expressions. “I think it’s pretty fair to say,” the reporter remarked, “most are pretty disappointed.”
While many young people oppose the plan, parents have largely welcomed it. Starmer unveiled the proposal after a survey of more than 116,000 people found that 90 per cent backed some form of social media restriction for children.
“Every parent can see it with their own eyes. Social media is making children unhappy,” Starmer said at a press conference on Monday. “I’ve heard first hand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them.”
The government is expected to release full details of the policy in July. The proposal mirrors similar measures already in place in Australia, while countries including Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced restrictions of their own. France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand, and South Korea are also considering comparable laws.
The announcement quickly sparked debate online. One user wrote, “Hopefully they recalibrate, and use their time more productively in other activities. Stare at the wall, the work is cut out for Britain to help shape the youths mind.”
Another commented, “The law is very commendable. The kids will develop better and natural culture in time.”
A third argued, “China limits the content and filters to make sure kids get only kids content, but the UK opts for banning.”
Meanwhile, another user pointed to parental support for the measure, writing, “Almost 90% Parents supported this Ban. Now more efforts needed to keep them engaged in activities. Read books, solve quizzes, play on ground.”