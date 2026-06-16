UK student with 9 hours of screen time reacts to Keir Starmer’s social media ban: ‘Stare at a wall’

The student questioned the reasoning behind the move, saying, “He seems pretty sure of it, and I’m not sure if I agree with him."

British teenagers are far from thrilled about Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s planned social media ban, and one student’s candid reaction during a BBC interview has struck a chord online. Speaking from her classroom in Tarleton shortly after the policy was announced, a schoolgirl was asked what she would do on weekends once the restrictions take effect in spring 2027.

“Stare at a wall,” she replied bluntly.

Under the proposed rules, anyone under the age of 16 will be barred from accessing major social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

The student questioned the reasoning behind the move, saying, “He seems pretty sure of it, and I’m not sure if I agree with him. I use most of my social media to contact my parents and family.” She revealed that she spends around nine hours on screens during weekends and said her biggest concern was “not being able to contact my friends” once the ban comes into force.