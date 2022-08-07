scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Street performer in UK rakes in likes, views with touching rendition of Bollywood hits

Vish, who has over 28,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posts videos of himself performing in London. If his vocal skills weren’t enough of a treat, the reactions of passersby are equally delightful to watch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 4:13:25 pm
Street performer, UK, Bollywood, London, Vish, singer, busker, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Indian ExpressVish, who has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posts videos of himself performing in London.

While we are used to seeing videos of stunning street performances – be it by musicians or dancers – in other countries, it is not often that one sees an Indian face among such buskers. So imagine the double delight that NRIs get to experience when they chance upon tunes that trigger nostalgia as they take a stroll in a public square far away from their homeland.

Now one such performer has been raking in likes and views online as he belts out Indian melodies on the streets of the UK. Vish, who has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posts videos of himself performing in London. If his vocal skills weren’t enough of a treat, the reactions of passersby are equally delightful to watch. Like this British man who stopped to enjoy the youngster’s rendition of the 1990s hit song ‘Kuch kuch hota hai’ from the eponymous movie. Watch the video below:

Watch the video here:

Posted three days ago, the video has already garnered over 1.29 lakh views even as netizens poured in their admiration in the comments. “You are killing it bro,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing,” wrote another. “Lovely voice…following you from today,” said a third.

In another video, Vish is seen performing the song ‘Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga’, dedicating it to a wheelchair user who was watching. Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, one user said, “Nothing more beautiful than his smile”, while another wrote: “Be the reason for someone’s happiness”. “I loved this performance even more because you had a wonderful audience,” another enthusiastic viewer added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:13:25 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement