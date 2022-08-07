Street performer in UK rakes in likes, views with touching rendition of Bollywood hits

While we are used to seeing videos of stunning street performances – be it by musicians or dancers – in other countries, it is not often that one sees an Indian face among such buskers. So imagine the double delight that NRIs get to experience when they chance upon tunes that trigger nostalgia as they take a stroll in a public square far away from their homeland.

Now one such performer has been raking in likes and views online as he belts out Indian melodies on the streets of the UK. Vish, who has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posts videos of himself performing in London. If his vocal skills weren’t enough of a treat, the reactions of passersby are equally delightful to watch. Like this British man who stopped to enjoy the youngster’s rendition of the 1990s hit song ‘Kuch kuch hota hai’ from the eponymous movie. Watch the video below:

Watch the video here:

Posted three days ago, the video has already garnered over 1.29 lakh views even as netizens poured in their admiration in the comments. “You are killing it bro,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing,” wrote another. “Lovely voice…following you from today,” said a third.

In another video, Vish is seen performing the song ‘Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga’, dedicating it to a wheelchair user who was watching. Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, one user said, “Nothing more beautiful than his smile”, while another wrote: “Be the reason for someone’s happiness”. “I loved this performance even more because you had a wonderful audience,” another enthusiastic viewer added.